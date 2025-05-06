Image Credit : Getty

Amorim, who took over the reins earlier this year, made it clear in March that Fernandes is central to his plans, dismissing any speculation back then about a possible move to Real Madrid.

“No, it's not going to happen. He's not going anywhere because I've already told him!” Amorim said. “I want Bruno here because we want to win the Premier League again, so we want the best players to continue with us. He's 30, but he's still so young, because he plays 55 games every season.

“Between assists and goals, he's there for 30 at least, so he's the type of player we want here and he's not going anywhere.”