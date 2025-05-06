Al-Hilal eye Bruno Fernandes after Salah snub - Could Man United star be on his way out?
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is being targeted by Al-Hilal, but the club has no plans to sell their star midfielder despite Saudi interest.
Al-Hilal Eyeing Big-Name Signing After Salah Snub
Bruno Fernandes has emerged as a potential summer target for Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal, but Manchester United are adamant that their captain is not for sale.
Al-Hilal, one of the SPL’s most ambitious clubs, are in the market for a marquee signing after missing out on Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, who has opted to remain at Anfield. Reports from the Middle East claim that Fernandes’ representatives held discussions with the Saudi outfit on Monday, reigniting interest that first surfaced last year before the Portuguese playmaker extended his contract at Old Trafford.
Fernandes Integral to United’s Rebuild
The 30-year-old midfielder remains under contract with United until 2027, with the option of a further year. Despite the fresh approach, club sources maintain that no formal offer has been received from Al-Hilal and reiterated that Fernandes is not on the market.
Fernandes has once again been United’s standout performer, contributing 19 goals and 18 assists across all competitions this season. His consistency and leadership have made him one of the club’s most indispensable figures, especially as United plan a significant rebuild under newly appointed manager Ruben Amorim.
When Amorim Shut Down Exit Rumours
Amorim, who took over the reins earlier this year, made it clear in March that Fernandes is central to his plans, dismissing any speculation back then about a possible move to Real Madrid.
“No, it's not going to happen. He's not going anywhere because I've already told him!” Amorim said. “I want Bruno here because we want to win the Premier League again, so we want the best players to continue with us. He's 30, but he's still so young, because he plays 55 games every season.
“Between assists and goals, he's there for 30 at least, so he's the type of player we want here and he's not going anywhere.”
No Formal Offer, No Sale – United Stand Firm
Al-Hilal are currently without a head coach following the departure of Jorge Jesus last weekend and are prioritising the appointment of a new manager. However, with the FIFA Club World Cup looming this summer, the club is under pressure to land a star name—and Fernandes is reportedly high on their wishlist.
Despite their financial muscle and determination to make a statement signing, prising Fernandes away from Old Trafford appears unlikely, with both club and manager united in their resolve to keep him.