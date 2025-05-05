Image Credit : Getty

“The left winger from Atalanta, he’s called Lookman… he’s pretty good.” - Usain Bolt

Lookman has gone from a fringe Premier League player to one of Serie A’s most dangerous forwards. Since joining Atalanta, the Nigerian international has lit up the league with his pace, dribbling, and deadly finishing. His hat-trick in the Europa League final proved he can deliver on the biggest stage.

Why does Bolt want him? United have struggled for width and creativity on the left. Lookman would bring flair, goals, and a consistent threat, something the club has lacked since Marcus Rashford’s form dipped.