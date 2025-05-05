- Home
- Sports
- Usain Bolt’s Dream Transfer Wishlist for Manchester United: 3 Signings He Wants at Old Trafford
Usain Bolt’s Dream Transfer Wishlist for Manchester United: 3 Signings He Wants at Old Trafford
Usain Bolt has revealed three players he wants Manchester United to sign this summer. Here's a breakdown of the sprint legend’s dream wishlist.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
1. Ademola Lookman (Atalanta)
“The left winger from Atalanta, he’s called Lookman… he’s pretty good.” - Usain Bolt
Lookman has gone from a fringe Premier League player to one of Serie A’s most dangerous forwards. Since joining Atalanta, the Nigerian international has lit up the league with his pace, dribbling, and deadly finishing. His hat-trick in the Europa League final proved he can deliver on the biggest stage.
Why does Bolt want him? United have struggled for width and creativity on the left. Lookman would bring flair, goals, and a consistent threat, something the club has lacked since Marcus Rashford’s form dipped.
2. Cole Palmer (Chelsea)
“Cole Palmer has really showed his class.” - Usain Bolt
Palmer has been Chelsea’s breakout star this season, racking up goals, assists, and moments of brilliance. What makes his rise even more painful for United fans? He grew up a United supporter but came through Man City’s academy.
Why does Bolt want him? Palmer would add creativity and vision, and that ‘X-factor’ United’s midfield has lacked all season. His versatility also means he can play as a 10, on the wing, or even deeper.
3. Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting Lisbon)
“The striker is… I can’t pronounce his last name, but it’s Viktor from Sporting.” - Usain Bolt
Gyokeres has been unstoppable in Portugal this season. The Swedish striker has developed into a physical, clinical, and intelligent No. 9 under Sporting’s environment. United have reportedly monitored him for months, and Bolt clearly approves.
Why does Bolt want him? United needs a reliable goal-scorer. Rasmus Højlund is promising, but still raw. Gyokeres offers guaranteed goals, elite pressing, and the kind of killer instinct United haven’t had since Cavani or Zlatan.