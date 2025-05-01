Manchester United are targeting Victor Osimhen and other top strikers as they prioritise signing a proven goalscorer in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United are prioritising the signing of a prolific goalscorer this summer as the club looks to add firepower following Rasmus Hojlund’s inconsistent season in front of goal.

Osimhen Tops Wishlist with Galatasaray Heroics

Victor Osimhen has emerged as one of the most sought-after options for the Red Devils. The Nigerian international, currently on loan at Galatasaray, has lit up the Turkish Super Lig with 31 goals and eight assists in 36 games – averaging a goal involvement every 72 minutes. His parent club Napoli are reportedly open to negotiating a discounted fee with United in order to fend off interest from Serie A rivals Juventus.

Wage Demands No Longer a Stumbling Block

Despite previous reports suggesting that Osimhen was demanding £300,000-per-week and leaning towards a lucrative Saudi Pro League switch, renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has clarified that the 26-year-old is willing to accept a wage closer to £200,000-per-week. This is significantly lower than earlier claims and now places him well within Manchester United’s budget, especially considering Mason Mount currently earns £250,000-per-week.

INEOS, United’s new co-owners, are focused on slashing the club’s bloated wage bill and had shown reluctance to meet extravagant demands. But with Osimhen merely asking for his current Napoli salary of around €12 million net per season (£10.2 million), a deal now appears far more feasible.

Gyokeres Reunion on Amorim’s Wishlist

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres remains another key target, particularly if Ruben Amorim becomes the new head coach at Old Trafford. The Swedish international has impressed this season, and a reunion with Amorim is reportedly back on the table. However, Gyokeres' personal terms have proven a sticking point, and United must still overcome Athletic Club in the Europa League semi-final to strengthen their position.

Other Names in the Frame

Alongside Osimhen and Gyokeres, United are also monitoring several other options. Liam Delap, currently seen as a promising talent, is on the club’s radar but many within the footballing fraternity believe United need proven quality rather than raw potential at this crucial stage.

The Red Devils have also been linked with Patrik Schick, Jean-Philippe Mateta, and Dusan Vlahovic, adding to a growing shortlist of potential No. 9s.

With the summer window fast approaching, fans are keen to see whether INEOS will make a marquee attacking signing to finally fill the void left since the departure of a consistent frontman. The upcoming transfer activity could be crucial in shaping the club’s fortunes next season.