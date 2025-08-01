Image Credit : Getty

Additional Transfer Developments

Manchester City are weighing up sending new centre-back Vitor Reis on loan to Girona to facilitate more competitive minutes.

Both West Ham and Everton are interested in bringing Juventus’ Douglas Luiz back to the Premier League, with a loan more likely than a permanent deal.

PSG are set to sign Bournemouth central defender Ilya Zabarnyi, who has already agreed personal terms. Tottenham were previously linked, but negotiations between PSG and Bournemouth are nearly complete.

Isak has returned to Real Sociedad’s training ground to continue his rehabilitation from a thigh injury, employing his own staff. Newcastle are monitoring the situation and will not sanction his departure without at least two incoming forwards, with Yoane Wissa also on their radar.