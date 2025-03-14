Football transfer rumours: Manchester United eye Osimhen swap, Van Dijk set to leave Liverpool and more

Football transfer rumours: Manchester United push for an Osimhen-Hojlund swap, Van Dijk set for Bayern move, and major transfer shake-ups across Europe.

article_image1
Author
Sunita Iyer
Published: Mar 14, 2025, 10:46 AM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United are pushing for a high-profile striker swap as they look to secure Napoli’s Victor Osimhen in exchange for Rasmus Hojlund. Napoli manager Antonio Conte is reportedly a big admirer of Hojlund, making the potential deal more viable. With United’s new boss Ruben Amorim planning a squad overhaul, Hojlund is one of ten players the club is open to offloading this summer. Others on the exit list include Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Jonny Evans, Tom Heaton, and Victor Lindelof.

In addition to the Osimhen pursuit, United have also submitted a €60m (£50.4m) bid for Atalanta midfielder Ederson as Amorim looks to reshape the squad.

article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Liverpool are set to lose their captain Virgil van Dijk, who has reportedly agreed to leave the club this summer, with Bayern Munich poised to sign him. With his contract running out, the Dutch defender appears ready for a new challenge in the Bundesliga.

To replace Van Dijk, Liverpool are preparing to activate the £50m release clause of Bournemouth’s young centre-back Dean Huijsen. The Reds face competition from Manchester United and Tottenham for the highly-rated defender.


article_image3

Image Credit: Bayer Leverkusen/X

Elsewhere in the transfer market, Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong is set to depart, attracting interest from top clubs like Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Barcelona. Additionally, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, United, and Tottenham are all monitoring Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White, with a £50m price tag placed on the midfielder.

Also read: Champions League: 3 reasons why Arsenal can upset Real Madrid in quarter-finals; Henry gives TOP advice

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

Other notable developments include AC Milan’s decision to send Joao Felix back to Chelsea after his loan spell, while Roma striker Tammy Abraham is eager to rejoin Aston Villa. West Ham, on the other hand, are making efforts to land Lille striker Jonathan David on a free transfer.

article_image5

Image Credit: Bayern Munich/X

Arda Guler is looking to leave Real Madrid in favor of a move to Inter Milan, hoping to link up with compatriot Hakan Calhanoglu. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane has been offered to several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle, and Tottenham, but so far, only Arsenal have shown tentative interest.

Tottenham are also preparing to spend big on Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo, competing with Chelsea and Napoli for his signature, while Everton are eyeing a move for Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff.

With several high-profile moves on the horizon, this summer’s transfer window promises to be one of the most eventful in recent history.

