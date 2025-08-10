Image Credit : Getty

Manchester United fans got their first glimpse of new signing Benjamin Sesko as the club unveiled the £73.7 million striker at Old Trafford. The 22-year-old, brought in from RB Leipzig on a contract running until 2030, was introduced ahead of United’s 1-1 friendly draw with Fiorentina — a match that also served as a tribute to returning goalkeeper David De Gea.

United are paying Leipzig €76.5m (£66.3m) with a further €8.5m (£7.4m) potentially due in add-ons. Sesko spoke with excitement about his new chapter:

“From the moment I arrived, I could feel the positive energy and family atmosphere here. This is the perfect place to push myself to the maximum and achieve all my ambitions. I’m eager to start working with Ruben [Amorim] and connect with my team-mates so we can achieve success together.”

United fans will be hoping the Slovenian forward delivers on his promise as the new season approaches.