Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thomas Tuchel sacked: Who will take over as Chelsea manager? A look at top 4 contenders

    First Published Sep 7, 2022, 3:14 PM IST

    Chelsea have announced they have parted company with manager Thomas Tuchel following their 1-0 Champions League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In a move that has sent shockwaves among Chelsea fans, the Blues have announced they have parted ways with manager Thomas Tuchel following their 1-0 defeat in the Champions League clash against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday. The German's sacking comes just three months after new owner Todd Boehly took over the business at Stamford Bridge.

    Also read: UCL 2022-23: 'Didn't see it coming; was in the wrong movie' - Tuchel on Chelsea's loss to Zagreb

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea's history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here," Chelsea said in a statement.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition. Chelsea's coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach. There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made," the statement added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Regardless of the loss on Tuesday night, there had been mounting doubts about Tuchel's ability to guide Chelsea into the future under co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital. The German's future was reportedly in doubt regardless of whether the Blues won, lost or drew in Zagreb. Reports suggest that Anthony Barry will likely take temporary charge until a replacement is found. Here's a look at four candidates who could take over as Chelsea's new manager.

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo's role at Man United this season revealed; will Ten Hag give icon more game time?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Mauricio Pochettino left Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer and is now a free agent after failing to win the Champions League in France. However, the Argentine's reputation is still excellent, and he is still widely recognised as one of the top football managers in the world. Despite losing out to Rennes last season, Pochettino still managed to lead PSG to the Ligue 1 championship. He has prior Premier League managerial experience with Southampton and Tottenham, leading the latter to the Champions League final in 2019. The 50-year-old is now likely to be a frontrunner for the job in the wake of Tuchel's sacking.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Graham Potter has done nothing short of a fantastic job at Brighton. When they fired Chris Houghton in May 2019, the 47-year-old was a gamble because the Englishman had only been with Swansea for a year. However, Potter has helped Brighton establish themselves as a Premier League team and has also contributed to their early-season success. Brighton and Hove Albion are fourth in the league standings, ahead of Chelsea and Manchester United.

    Also read: UCL 2022-23: 'Man City needs Jack Grealish a lot this season' - Pep Guardiola after 4-0 Sevilla rout

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Legendary French footballer Zinedine Zidane, who most recently oversaw Real Madrid before leaving his position in 2021, is currently taking a break from management, similar to Pochettino. He has had a stellar managerial career thus far, winning two La Liga championships and three Champions League championships in his first season at the Bernabeu. And with Chelsea previously courting Zidane when Roman Abramovich was owner, it's possible interest will be reignited following Boehly's decision to pull the trigger.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Joachim Low has been mentioned in connection with Chelsea numerous times. The first occurred in 2010, just after Carlo Ancelotti left. Years later, when Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte left, his name was also mentioned. With Germany's national team for 15 years, Low did wonders, rebuilding the nation and leading them to World Cup victory in 2014. It's unknown if he would be enthusiastic about returning to management after only one year. But Low would be another good candidate for Chelsea to have under consideration, given he's yet another proven winner presently on the market.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    tennis Oops he did it again Nick Kyrgios smashes racquets after US Open 2022 exit Karen Khachanov sparks social media outrage snt

    'Oops he did it again!': Kyrgios smashes racquets after US Open 2022 exit; sparks social media outrage

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Full schedule, fixtures, dates, time, where to watch in India and more-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Full schedule, fixtures, dates, time, where to watch in India and more

    football uefa champions league UCL 2022-23: It is a wasted chance - Massimiliano Allegri lashes out at Juventus post PSG Paris Saint-Germain loss-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: 'It's a wasted chance' - Massimiliano Allegri lashes out at Juventus post PSG loss

    football uefa champions league UCL 2022-23: Karim Benzema injury seems not so serious - Carlo Ancelotti after Real Madrid 3-0 Celtic dominance-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: 'Benzema's injury seems not so serious' - Ancelotti after Madrid's 3-0 Celtic dominance

    football uefa champions league UCL 2022-23: Manchester City needs Jack Grealish a lot this season - Pep Guardiola after 4-0 Sevilla rout-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: 'Man City needs Jack Grealish a lot this season' - Pep Guardiola after 4-0 Sevilla rout

    Recent Stories

    football epl 2022-23 english premier league Will Manchester City aim for Real Madrid Toni Kross in January transfer window?-ayh

    Will Manchester City aim for Real Madrid's Toni Kross in January transfer window?

    MG Motor teases interior of Hector SUV ahead of its launch; know details - adt

    MG Motor teases interior of Hector SUV ahead of its launch; know details

    Puri Jagannadh to vacate Mumbai flat post Vijay Deverakonda's Liger loss; read report RBA

    Puri Jagannadh to vacate Mumbai flat post Vijay Deverakonda's Liger loss; read report

    Google announces Pixel 7 series Pixel Watch to launch on October 6 ahead of Apple iPhone 14 event gcw

    Google announces Pixel 7 series, Pixel Watch to launch on October 6; Details here

    Money laundering case: Uddhav Thackeray seeks to meet Sanjay Raut in jail; permission denied AJR

    Money laundering case: Uddhav Thackeray seeks to meet Sanjay Raut in jail; permission denied

    Recent Videos

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Too much crap on social media Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    'Too much crap on social media...' Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon