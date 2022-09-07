Cristiano Ronaldo's role at Man United this season revealed; will Ten Hag give icon more game time?

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided Manchester United fans with an important update on how manager Erik ten Hag plans to use legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo at the club after the transfer failed to materialise.

When Erik ten Hag confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo remains an essential plan of Manchester United's sporting project a day before the transfer deadline, fans of the club remained clueless as to what the Portuguese icon's role would be at Old Trafford. The 37-year-old has not made it to the starting XI in most games this season, leaving questions around the Dutchman's plans for the prolific striker, given that the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are proving to be helpful in the forward. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo 'focused' on Man United's resurgence; sends message to fans ahead of Europa League clash

Ronaldo missed much of Manchester United's pre-season due to 'family reasons', and it now appears that the Portugual talisman is paying the price by having to make do with a berth on the bench for most games. However, in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claims the five-time Ballon d'Or could play more frequently under Ten Hag soon because of his professional approach and he also has no issues with the Dutch tactician's choices thus far.

"All sources now tell me that Cristiano (Ronaldo) is working at the best level. He has never created a problem in training sessions and is respecting all the decisions of Erik ten Hag," Romano explained. Also read: 'I will be Cristiano Ronaldo's friend and sometimes his teacher' - Erik ten Hag

"Ronaldo has spent a lot of time on the bench, but Manchester United know that Ten Hag wants to involve him more and more in the coming weeks," Romano added. The critical update from Romano will give Manchester United supporters hope that the team and the iconic striker will not end things on a sour note when his contract expires at the end of this season.

Earlier this week, former Manchester United legend Luke Chadwick also stated that he believes Ronaldo could still play a crucial role in the team's progress this season, even if he is not starting in every game. Also read: Sexy in black and white: Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez dazzles at Venice Film Festival

"I don't think Ronaldo's going to start every game, but with the massive volume of fixtures because of the way they're cramming them in in this World Cup year, there's going to be opportunities for him," Chadwick said. "I was fully expecting him to leave, but he looks like he's in a good place and his attitude's been bang-on," he added.

