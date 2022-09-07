Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo's role at Man United this season revealed; will Ten Hag give icon more game time?

    First Published Sep 7, 2022, 1:26 PM IST

    Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided Manchester United fans with an important update on how manager Erik ten Hag plans to use legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo at the club after the transfer failed to materialise.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    When Erik ten Hag confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo remains an essential plan of Manchester United's sporting project a day before the transfer deadline, fans of the club remained clueless as to what the Portuguese icon's role would be at Old Trafford. The 37-year-old has not made it to the starting XI in most games this season, leaving questions around the Dutchman's plans for the prolific striker, given that the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are proving to be helpful in the forward.

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo 'focused' on Man United's resurgence; sends message to fans ahead of Europa League clash

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ronaldo missed much of Manchester United's pre-season due to 'family reasons', and it now appears that the Portugual talisman is paying the price by having to make do with a berth on the bench for most games. However, in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claims the five-time Ballon d'Or could play more frequently under Ten Hag soon because of his professional approach and he also has no issues with the Dutch tactician's choices thus far.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "All sources now tell me that Cristiano (Ronaldo) is working at the best level. He has never created a problem in training sessions and is respecting all the decisions of Erik ten Hag," Romano explained.

    Also read: 'I will be Cristiano Ronaldo's friend and sometimes his teacher' - Erik ten Hag

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Ronaldo has spent a lot of time on the bench, but Manchester United know that Ten Hag wants to involve him more and more in the coming weeks," Romano added. The critical update from Romano will give Manchester United supporters hope that the team and the iconic striker will not end things on a sour note when his contract expires at the end of this season.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Earlier this week, former Manchester United legend Luke Chadwick also stated that he believes Ronaldo could still play a crucial role in the team's progress this season, even if he is not starting in every game. 

    Also read: Sexy in black and white: Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez dazzles at Venice Film Festival

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "I don't think Ronaldo's going to start every game, but with the massive volume of fixtures because of the way they're cramming them in in this World Cup year, there's going to be opportunities for him," Chadwick said. "I was fully expecting him to leave, but he looks like he's in a good place and his attitude's been bang-on," he added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ronaldo scored 24 goals for Manchester United last season, finishing as their top scorer despite the club's poor season overall. Although the Portuguese legend is yet to open his goal tally this season, fans would be hoping that the 37-year-old comes good for the team that is experiencing a resurgence under the new manager. The Red Devils will face Real Sociedad in their Europa League 2022-23 campaign opener on Thursday at Old Trafford.

    Also read: Revealed: Why Bayern Munich did not sign Man United icon Cristiano Ronaldo this summer

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football uefa champions league UCL 2022-23: It is a wasted chance - Massimiliano Allegri lashes out at Juventus post PSG Paris Saint-Germain loss-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: 'It's a wasted chance' - Massimiliano Allegri lashes out at Juventus post PSG loss

    football uefa champions league UCL 2022-23: Karim Benzema injury seems not so serious - Carlo Ancelotti after Real Madrid 3-0 Celtic dominance-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: 'Benzema's injury seems not so serious' - Ancelotti after Madrid's 3-0 Celtic dominance

    football uefa champions league UCL 2022-23: Manchester City needs Jack Grealish a lot this season - Pep Guardiola after 4-0 Sevilla rout-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: 'Man City needs Jack Grealish a lot this season' - Pep Guardiola after 4-0 Sevilla rout

    football UEFA Champions League UCL 2022-23: Did not see it coming; was in the wrong movie - Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea loss to Dinamo Zagreb-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: 'Didn't see it coming; was in the wrong movie' - Tuchel on Chelsea's loss to Zagreb

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL: Sri Lanka pulls off thriller as India Final qualification chances nearly over, social media surprised-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL: Lanka pulls off thriller as India's Final qualification chances nearly over

    Recent Stories

    CUET UG 2022 NTA to release answer key today results likely on Sept 13 Here s how to download gcw

    CUET UG 2022: NTA to release answer key today, here's how to download; Results likely on Sept 13

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to reside in a container for next 150 days; details here - adt

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to reside in a container for next 150 days; details here

    football uefa champions league UCL 2022-23: It is a wasted chance - Massimiliano Allegri lashes out at Juventus post PSG Paris Saint-Germain loss-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: 'It's a wasted chance' - Massimiliano Allegri lashes out at Juventus post PSG loss

    Who is Vedant Patel? AJR

    Who is Vedant Patel, the first Indian-American to hold daily State Department presser

    Train passes over passenger at UP's railway station; Find out what happens next - gps

    Train passes over passenger at UP's railway station; Find out what happens next

    Recent Videos

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Too much crap on social media Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    'Too much crap on social media...' Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon