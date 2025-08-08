Who Will Win Ballon d'Or 2025? Top 5 Favourites in the Race for Gold
The 30-player shortlist for the Ballon d'Or has been revealed, featuring stars like Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele. Each player has made significant contributions to their respective teams, but the ultimate winner remains uncertain.
The coveted shortlist for the Ballon d'Or has been unveiled, naming 30 exceptional footballers in contention for this year's top individual honor. With anticipation building ahead of the award ceremony on September 22 at the Théâtre du Châtelet, here’s a look at the frontrunners and their prospects.
Mohamed Salah
Debate continues to swirl around Mohamed Salah’s claim as leading candidate for the Ballon d’Or. While Liverpool’s Egyptian talisman didn’t clinch the Champions League and was at his electrifying best mainly in the season’s opening months, his overall statistics remain dazzling — 34 goals and 23 assists across all competitions. Equally notable, Salah’s feats this season saw him match longstanding Premier League records dating back to the days of 42-game campaigns, underlining his immense individual impact in a title push that exceeded many expectations.
Vitinha
Vitinha has evolved rapidly over the past two years, recently emerging as the linchpin of arguably the world’s top club side. His influence extends beyond domestic competition — he played a pivotal part in Portugal’s Nations League victory, further cementing his Ballon d’Or credentials. Vitinha’s consistent excellence in midfield means he enters the Ballon d’Or discussion stronger than ever before.
Raphinha
Not long ago, Raphinha was widely considered the frontrunner for football’s most prestigious individual accolade, soon to be strengthened by PSG’s Champions League triumph. Having delivered the best season of his career, Raphinha has become central to the Catalan project at Barcelona. While he ultimately missed out on the trophy, his overall impact seems enough to ensure a spot among the top three contenders in this year’s voting.
Lamine Yamal
Earlier in the season, Lamine Yamal ignited conversation around his Ballon d’Or candidacy, even hinting that the main competition was between himself and Ousmane Dembélé. Spanish media amplified this sentiment, passionately backing the youthful Barcelona prodigy. Despite being only 18, Yamal’s performances have secured him a place among the leading contenders. That said, Barcelona’s Champions League exit at the semi-final stage and defeat in the Nations League final have slightly diminished his standing, making him more of an outsider than a clear favorite.
Ousmane Dembele
Standing out as the chief favorite for the 69th Ballon d’Or is Ousmane Dembélé. As the driving force behind the most successful team in European football this season, Dembélé not only captured the Champions League but also established himself as the continent’s most outstanding player. The hefty defeat in the Club World Cup final against Chelsea (0-3) remains a blemish, however. Whether this setback sways voters — possibly tipping the scales toward a Barcelona player — remains to be seen.