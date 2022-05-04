Real Madrid or Man City? Liverpool's Salah reveals team he wants to face in Champions League final

Liverpool are through to the Champions League final and will face either Real Madrid or Manchester City on the May 28 showpiece event in Paris.

Hours after Liverpool sealed their third Champions League final berth in the last five years, the Reds' star forward Mohamed Salah revealed which team he wants to face in the May 28 showpiece event in Paris' Stade de France. Also read: Champions League: LA Lakers' LeBron James elated after Liverpool reaches 3rd final in 5 years

After Liverpool beat Villarreal on a 5-2 aggregate on Tuesday at the Estadio de la Cerámica Stadium, the Egyptian was asked whether he would want the Reds to face Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final of Europe's elite football competition.

"I want to play (Real) Madrid," Salah told BT Sport. Pep Guardiola's side leads 4-3 over Carlo Ancelotti's men ahead of Wednesday's semi-final second leg clash at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid.

"I have to be honest. City is a really tough team, we play against them a few times this season. But if you ask me personally I would prefer Madrid," the Liverpool forward added. Real Madrid, who recently clinched their 35th La Liga title, have bagged the Champions League title seven times so far. Also read: Destination Real Madrid for Mbappe? Photo of PSG star's packed boxes creates hysteria

In the 2018 Champions League final, Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 after Salah was forced off in the first half of the game with a shoulder injury sustained after being dragged to the ground by then skipper Sergio Ramos. "We lost in the final so I want to play against them, hopefully, win it from them as well," the Egyptian added.

