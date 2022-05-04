Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Real Madrid or Man City? Liverpool's Salah reveals team he wants to face in Champions League final

    First Published May 4, 2022, 6:31 PM IST

    Liverpool are through to the Champions League final and will face either Real Madrid or Manchester City on the May 28 showpiece event in Paris.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Hours after Liverpool sealed their third Champions League final berth in the last five years, the Reds' star forward Mohamed Salah revealed which team he wants to face in the May 28 showpiece event in Paris' Stade de France.

    Also read: Champions League: LA Lakers' LeBron James elated after Liverpool reaches 3rd final in 5 years

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    After Liverpool beat Villarreal on a 5-2 aggregate on Tuesday at the Estadio de la Cerámica Stadium, the Egyptian was asked whether he would want the Reds to face Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final of Europe's elite football competition.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "I want to play (Real) Madrid," Salah told BT Sport. Pep Guardiola's side leads 4-3 over Carlo Ancelotti's men ahead of Wednesday's semi-final second leg clash at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "I have to be honest. City is a really tough team, we play against them a few times this season. But if you ask me personally I would prefer Madrid," the Liverpool forward added. Real Madrid, who recently clinched their 35th La Liga title, have bagged the Champions League title seven times so far.

    Also read: Destination Real Madrid for Mbappe? Photo of PSG star's packed boxes creates hysteria

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In the 2018 Champions League final, Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 after Salah was forced off in the first half of the game with a shoulder injury sustained after being dragged to the ground by then skipper Sergio Ramos. "We lost in the final so I want to play against them, hopefully, win it from them as well," the Egyptian added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Liverpool, who have already clinched the Carabao Cup, will now look to bag a unique quadruple this season after booking their Champions League final berth. The Reds will also face Chelsea in the May 14 FA Cup final, while are just 1 point behind Man City in the Premier League table with four games to go.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wriddhiman Saha case: BCCI bans journalist Boria Majumdar for 2 years-ayh

    Wriddhiman Saha case: BCCI bans journalist Boria Majumdar for 2 years

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans-Punjab Kings: What prompted GT skipper Hardik Pandya to bat first against PBKS?

    IPL 2022: What prompted GT skipper Hardik Pandya to bat first against PBKS?

    Madrid Open 2022: Tennis lovers eager for first Murray vs Djokovic clash since 2017 snt

    Madrid Open 2022: Tennis lovers eager for first Murray vs Djokovic clash since 2017

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 RCB-CSK bangalore-chennai Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan-Kagiso Rabada dominate to hand Gujarat 2nd season defeat against Punjab, netizens commend-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS: Dhawan-Rabada dominate to hand Gujarat 2nd season defeat, netizens commend

    Recent Stories

    Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav daughter gets rape threats asks help from Bihar CM Nitish Kumar RBA

    Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav’s daughter gets rape threats; asks help from Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

    Virat Kohli - IPL gave me the platform to show my capabilities, compete against the best-ayh

    Virat Kohli - "IPL gave me the platform to show my capabilities, compete against the best"

    Hyundai launches Creta SUV Knight Edition; From price to specs, know all about it - adt

    Hyundai launches Creta SUV Knight Edition; From price to specs, know all about it

    Delhi Rains trends on Twitter after national capital receives rainfall amid severe heatwave gcw

    #DelhiRains trends on Twitter after national capital receives rainfall amid severe heatwave

    Are you diabetic and love summer drinks? Here are some options for supar patients RBA

    Are you diabetic and love summer drinks? Here are some options for sugar patients

    Recent Videos

    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon
    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

    Video Icon