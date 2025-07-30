Image Credit : Getty

Kylian Mbappé is set to wear Real Madrid’s esteemed No. 10 shirt for the 2025-26 season, following much speculation and recent confirmation by the club. After making his mark as a prolific scorer in his debut year with the number 9—amassing 44 goals across 59 matches and securing his first European Golden Shoe—Mbappé will now inherit a shirt closely associated with his international exploits for France, as well as his personal brand. Notably, he wore No. 7 at PSG, with the No. 10 jersey there occupied by Neymar and, later, Ousmane Dembélé.

The No. 10 at Real Madrid gained renewed significance recently as Mbappé takes over from Luka Modrić, who left after a decorated 13-year stint to join AC Milan earlier this month. Over the decades, the shirt has been worn by some of the club’s most illustrious players, a few of whom stand out as true greats in Madrid’s storied history. Here’s a look at ten of the most iconic figures to have donned the No. 10 jersey for Los Blancos: