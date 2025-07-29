Image Credit : Getty

When Kylian Mbappe finally pulled on the white shirt of Real Madrid, there was a sense of destiny about it. The Santiago Bernabeu faithful had waited for years, dreaming of a new galáctico era. Yet, after a full season, the trophy cabinet remained bare—no LaLiga EA Sports title, no Copa del Rey, and no Champions League.

For the French superstar, though, it wasn’t all gloom. He left his mark on Spanish football with 31 goals in LaLiga, winning the Golden Boot in his very first season. In doing so, Mbappe eclipsed the debut tallies of Ivan Zamorano and even Cristiano Ronaldo, instantly writing his name into Madrid’s history books.

It was a year of adjustment, of settling into new surroundings. And if history is anything to go by, the real fireworks might still be to come.