North Macedonia players to get 500,000 euros if they shock Ronaldo's Portugal

North Macedonia will face Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in Porto on Tuesday evening for a place at this year's World Cup in Qatar after upsetting Italy last week.

After booting European champions Italy out of the Qatar World Cup 2022, all eyes will be on North Macedonia as they face Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in Porto on Tuesday evening for a place at the showpiece event. Ahead of the crucial tie, North Macedonia Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski has promised the squad a 500,000 euros prize if they reach the World Cup 2022.

Following the play-off draw, the football community was abuzz about the expected drama of one of the two European soccer powers missing out on a trip to Qatar with so many top players in their squad. However, North Macedonia did not follow the expected script and knocked four-time World Cup winners Italy out of contention. Also read: Italy's Mancini to remain in charge despite Qatar World Cup 2022 shocker - Report

Meanwhile, Portugal survived late drama in their 3-1 play-off semi-final against Turkey after striker Burak Yilmaz missed a penalty five minutes from the end that could have forced extra time at Porto's sold-out Dragao stadium.

Italy did not have such luck in Palermo, losing 1-0 after an added time Aleksandar Trajkovski's goal silenced the crowd at the Renzo Barbera stadium, who watched in disbelief as the opposing bench ran onto the pitch to celebrate victory with the players. Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022 play-offs: Jorginho trolled after Italy crashes out

North Macedonia, who featured at Euro 2020 in their first appearance at a major tournament since the break up of Yugoslavia three decades ago, now face yet another stiff challenge against the in-form Portugal team.

Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, who last year went to the Vatican to ask Pope Francis to pray for the team, went onto their plane on Sunday to wish the squad goodbye before they left for Porto and promised to reward them if they reach the finals.

Meanwhile, legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed confidence that his team will make it to the Qatar World Cup 2022. The 37-year-old, who will feature in his fifth and perhaps final World Cup, needs to avoid an upset like the one that ended Italy's hopes of making it to the showpiece tournament in November.

"We were surprised. North Macedonia has surprised us in many matches. But I don't think they will surprise us tomorrow. Portugal will play better, and we will make it to the World Cup," the Portugal international told reporters on Monday. Also read: No World Cup without Portugal, says Ronaldo ahead of North Macedonia clash

Portugal coach Fernando Santos is also aware of the quality of their opponents, pointing out that North Macedonia won four of their last five World Cup qualifiers on the road. "They won in Germany and in Italy. To say they are weaker is the wrong way of approaching this game," Santos said on Monday.

