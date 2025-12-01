The Indian women's kabaddi team was felicitated by the Pro Kabaddi League after winning their second consecutive World Cup title. The team remained unbeaten, defeating Chinese Taipei 35-28 in the final held in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The Indian women's kabaddi team was felicitated by the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on Friday after their triumphant return from Dhaka, Bangladesh, where they clinched the Women's Kabaddi World Cup on November 24, according to a press release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

India defeated Chinese Taipei 35-28 in the final to secure their second consecutive World Cup title, reaffirming their dominance in the sport. India remained unbeaten through the tournament, sweeping all their group matches before defeating Iran 33-21 in the semi-final. Chinese Taipei, also unbeaten in their group, entered the final after overcoming hosts Bangladesh 25-18.

Vision for Women's Kabaddi

PKL League Chairman and Business Head of Mashal Sports, Anupam Goswami, underlined the long-term vision for women's kabaddi, "The federation's commitment -- especially in bringing back the Women's World Cup after 12 years shows that the sport is moving firmly in the right direction. This World Cup trophy is more than a win; it is a shared responsibility for all of us as we look ahead."

"When we think about a Women's Kabaddi League, rushing it isn't the answer. We need to build it the right way -- with players who truly want to be part of it, with a model that makes commercial sense, and with a structure that can support women's kabaddi for the long run", he added.

Team Reflects on Victory

Head coach V. Tejeswini Bai highlighted the team's evolution and preparation. "This is the third time I've been part of a coaching setup that has won a medal, and every single one of them feels incredibly special. I'm proud not just of the result, but of the journey this group has taken... What you're seeing in this victory is the result of months and months of disciplined preparation."

Skipper Ritu Negi spoke about the team's unity and resolve. "In the last match, I wasn't able to play much because of my injury, and of course, that was frustrating. But our team is bigger than any one player. What matters is that our players stepped up and executed exactly what was needed. Winning the World Cup and seeing the response from across the country -- including from the Honourable Prime Minister -- makes us feel that our hard work truly represents India."

Kabaddi's Growing Global Footprint

On the global stage, Vibhor Vineet Jain, President of AKFI, highlighted the sport's evolution, "Kabaddi is no longer limited to the subcontinent. Nations like Chinese Taipei and Iran have transformed the competitive landscape. This diversity is enriching the sport, and we're operating at every level to ensure kabaddi reaches its highest global pinnacles."

The felicitation event celebrated not only the team's remarkable triumph but also the rising momentum and strengthened institutional support for women's kabaddi in India signalling an exciting, transformative phase ahead for the sport. (ANI)