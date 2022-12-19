Qatar World Cup 2022: Football fans in West Bengal turn frenzy as Argentina lifts historic 3rd title

Qatar World Cup 2022: Argentina trounced France on penalties to win the final on Sunday. Meanwhile, India went into a frenzy post La Albiceleste's success, as Bengal celebrated Lionel Messi.

Supporters of Argentina in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal erupted in joy as the South American country emerged as the 2022 FIFA World Cup champions in Qatar in a cliffhanger. Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to claim its third WC title on Sunday. Jubilant supporters burst crackers and made rounds of their localities in their favourite team's blue and white colours, with Argentina's national flag fluttering from their hands. The Argentina supporters, some in tears after their favourite team won the World Cup final, were seen hugging each other and distributing sweets. After watching the historic match together in community halls and clubs with large screens, the supporters erupted in ecstasy.

Several areas of Kolkata and other parts of Bengal were awash in blue and white flags as the South American nation won the cliffhanger in a tie-breaker. Kolkata had, in 2008, hosted Diego Armando Maradona and has a huge fan following of Argentina and their icon Lionel Messi. Messi scored two goals and then another in a shootout as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to claim their third WC title. FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

Image credit: PTI