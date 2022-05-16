PSG or Real Madrid? Mbappe reveals future is 'almost decided' after bagging Ligue 1 honour

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe won the French Ligue 1’s best player award for the third time in his career, then diplomatically swerved a question about his future.

Image Credit: Instagram (L); Getty Images (R)

The future of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star and Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe remains one of football's hottest topics heading into the summer transfer window. The 23-year-old sensation bagged the French Ligue 1's best player award for the third time in his career before revealing he has 'almost' made his final decision on his future. Also read: PSG or Real Madrid? Amid uncertain future, Ronaldinho makes huge Mbappe claim

Image Credit: Instagram

The Frenchman's contract at PSG will expire at the end of June, and he has been heavily linked with Real Madrid. Mbappe recently created a frenzy when he was spotted in the Spanish capital with teammates Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos and goalkeeper Keylor Navas, sparking speculation if the striker was in Madrid to seal a move to Santiago Bernabeu.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"I can't say about my future, but you'll know very soon… it's almost decided. This isn't the right moment but yes, yes… my decision is almost done. I will officially announce my decision on the future before I join the France national team in June," Mbappe said at a Ligue 1 awards ceremony on Sunday night.

Image Credit: Instagram

Mbappe commented about his future just moments after picking up his third consecutive Ligue 1 player of the season award. This term, the 23-year-old has been PSG's star performer, registering 25 goals and 17 assists in league action.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"Best player in Ligue 1 for the 3rd consecutive season. An immense pride to write history once again. This recognition warms my heart. And of course thank you to all of my club and the fans for the trust granted this season," Mbappe wrote on his Instagram along with a photograph of Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Mbappe has outshone legendary footballers Lionel Messi and Neymar as PSG have romped to the French title under Mauricio Pochettino. The France international could now seek a fresh challenge by moving to the Bernabeu on a free transfer in the coming weeks.

Image Credit: Getty Images