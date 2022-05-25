Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Neymar 'for sale': PSG will let star forward leave if right offer comes this summer

    First Published May 25, 2022, 3:54 PM IST

    According to L'Equipe, PSG would not be against selling Neymar this summer should a high enough offer comes in.

    Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly willing to let star forward Neymar leave this summer if they receive a suitable offer. The Brazilian superstar is still the most expensive player after joining the Parisian club for 198 million pounds in 2017, but his status at the French giants is said to be on the wane.

    According to the French outlet L'Equipe, Neymar's relationship with sensational striker Kylian Mbappe, who has just signed a 650,000 pounds-a-week, three-year deal, has deteriorated to a point that PSG and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi are fine with letting the Brazil international go.

    Reports have added that Premier League champions Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, 35-time La Liga winners Real Madrid and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have no interest in signing the 30-year-old. Saudi Arabia-funded Newcastle could afford Neymar, but the Brazilian would reportedly not be willing to move there.

    A source in Neymar's camp told L'Equipe, "No one contacted us to tell us that Neymar was on the market. We were pressured to extend last year. We extended. We still have several years of contract. That's all we know."

    When Neymar joined the club from Barcelona, he was one of the sport's biggest names, and Al-Khelaifi said he had 'the best player in the world' at the Parc des Princes. However, the Brazil forward has since been eclipsed by 23-year-old Mbappe, who has outscored him for the last four seasons, and the Frenchman's bumper new deal cements his position as No. 1 at PSG.

    Also read: Irked Real Madrid fans to PSG's Ethan Mbappe: Don't follow your brother's footsteps

    The status of Neymar, who extended his contract until the summer of 2025 just over a year ago, has reportedly fallen rapidly. From being part of the dream front three alongside Mbappe and legendary striker Lionel Messi, he only played a bit-part role this campaign, with 13 goals in 28 games in all competitions, compared to the France international's 39 strikes in 46. 

    Neymar has suffered from injuries, but several have pointed fingers at his 'questionable' lifestyle. Moreover, Mbappe has reportedly grown more distance, with L'Equipe, claiming the 23-year-old freely taunts the Brazilian in private and would not mind if the 117-cap international left. The young French sensation is thought to have a say over transfers in and out as part of his new contract.

    Neymar, who draws around 3.4 million pounds per month, is reportedly happy and settled in Paris, which means the forward does not have real motivation to leave. The Brazilian has scored ten goals and provided five assists since a three-month injury absence but is still believed to rub certain people at the club the wrong way with his 'arrogant' image and mercurial character.

    While the Argentine superstar Messi has not necessarily eclipsed Neymar on the pitch in his first season at PSG, his work ethic and commercial value mean the Parisian club is reportedly not even considering selling him.

    Also read: PSG's Messi recalls 'bitter taste' of Champions League exit; vows to fight in 2022

