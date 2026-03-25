In a heartfelt video message, Salah announced his departure directly to fans:

“Hello everyone. Unfortunately the day has come. This is the first part of my farewell. I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.”

Reflecting on his journey, he added:

“I wanted to start by saying that I never imagined how deeply this club, this city, these people, would become part of my life. Liverpool is not just a football club. It's a passion, it's a history, it's a spirit I can't explain in words to anyone not part of this club.”

The winger paid a deeply personal tribute to supporters:

“We celebrated victory together, we won the most important trophies, and we fought together through the hardest time in our lives.”

“I don't have enough words. The support you showed me, through the best time in my career, and the toughest time - it's something I will never forget. I will take it with me always.”

“Leaving is never easy. You gave me the best time of my life. I will always be one of you. Because of all of you, I will never walk alone.”