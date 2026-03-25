The strongest links point towards Al-Ittihad, the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League champions. Salah has been connected to the club before, and with former Liverpool teammate Fabinho already in their ranks, the move would reunite familiar faces. Al-Ittihad currently sit sixth in the league, but Salah’s arrival could transform their fortunes. The Saudi Public Investment Fund’s ownership of multiple clubs means he could technically join any of them, but Al-Ittihad remain the frontrunners.