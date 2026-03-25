From iconic strikes against Chelsea to his Champions League final penalty, Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool career is filled with unforgettable highlights. Here are eleven moments that showcase his brilliance and lasting impact.

Mohamed Salah’s time at Liverpool has been marked by countless highlights, but some moments stand above the rest. His goals, celebrations, and milestones have etched him into the club’s history. Here are eleven unforgettable Salah memories.

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11. Iconic strike vs Chelsea

Against his former club Chelsea, Salah unleashed a thunderous shot from outside the box, a goal that symbolized his rise as Liverpool’s talisman.

10. Manchester City away brilliance

In a tense clash, Sadio Mane missed a chance, but Salah rushed into the box to bury the rebound, showcasing his instinct and composure.

9. Old Trafford speed and finish

At Manchester United’s home ground, Salah sprinted past defenders, broke the press, and calmly slotted the ball, silencing the crowd with his trademark celebration.

8. Crucial goal vs Napoli

In a Champions League group stage decider, Salah scored against Napoli’s tight defense, ensuring Liverpool’s progression in Europe.

7. Derby day magic

During a Merseyside derby, Salah fought off two defenders on the wing before curling a stunning shot inside, igniting Anfield with joy.

6. Alison’s urgent cross converted

Catching a long ball from goalkeeper Alisson, Salah sprinted past the opposition defense, held off the center-back, and finished emphatically, a goal that epitomized his determination.

5. Premier League top scorer moment

Salah sealed his status as league top scorer by netting his sixth goal in a single game, removing his shirt in celebration as fans roared.

4. Champions League final penalty

In the 2019 final against Tottenham, Salah stepped up under immense pressure and converted a penalty, leading Liverpool to European glory.

3. Manchester City home brilliance

At Anfield, Salah dribbled past defenders, curled the ball beautifully, and buried it, a strike hailed as one of his finest in the Premier League. Subheading: Milestones that cemented his legacy

2. 250th Liverpool goal

Salah reached the landmark of 250 goals for Liverpool, a testament to his consistency and dominance across seasons.

1. Premier League champion celebration

The crowning moment came when Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy. Salah kissed the ground and raised the silverware amid thunderous applause, ending a 30-year wait.

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These eleven moments capture Salah’s journey from a promising signing to a Liverpool legend. His goals, resilience, and celebrations have left an indelible mark on the club’s history, ensuring his name will be remembered for generations.