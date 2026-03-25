Liverpool has confirmed that club legend Mohamed Salah will leave Anfield at the end of the 2025-26 season, concluding an illustrious nine-year career. The forward helped the club secure eight major trophies and broke numerous records.

Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah is set to end his nine-year stint with the club at the end of the 2025-26 season.

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A statement issued by the club said, "Mohamed Salah is to bring the curtain down on his illustrious career with Liverpool FC at the end of the 2025-26 season. The forward has reached an agreement with the Reds that will see him close a remarkable nine-year chapter at Anfield." Signed from AS Roma in the summer of 2017, the number 11 has firmly established himself as one of the greatest players in Liverpool's history, helping the club to two Premier League titles, the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups, as well as an FA Community Shield.

Salah's Illustrious Liverpool Career in Numbers

Here is Salah's illustrious Liverpool career in numbers:

Unprecedented Goalscoring

*255 - Salah's 255 goals for Liverpool across all competitions makes him the third-highest goal-scorer in the club's history, behind only Ian Rush (346) and Roger Hunt (285)

*281 - his total in the Premier League for Liverpool (189 goals, 92 assists) are most by a player for one club in the tournament's history.

*151 - in September 2021, he reached the milestone of 100 PL goals for Liverpool in just 151 games, which is a club record.

*138 - Salah has averaged a goal for every 138 minutes of play for Liverpool.

*44 - During his Anfield debut back in 2017-18 in his early 20s, the No.11 delivered the second-most goals from a player in a single season in Liverpool's rich football history. Only Rush (47 in 1983-84) has scored more in one term for Liverpool.

*46 - Salah's 55 penalty attempts for Liverpool have resulted in 46 goals. In history, only Gerrard has scored more (47)

*16 - Salah's favourite opposition was Manchester United, the fellow Premier League giants. In this rivalry of two Red clubs, the Egyptian scored 16 goals.

*55 seconds- The Egyptian icon also holds the record for the club's quickest goal in a European Cup match, putting the ball in the net 55 seconds into the match against FC Midtjylland in December 2020

*6 minutes, 12 seconds - Salah holds the record for the quickest hat-trick during a Champions League game, against Rangers back in October 2022.

*1 - in October 2021, Salah became the first visiting player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick at Old Trafford.

Creative Force and Playmaker

*534 - the chances made in open play since joining Liverpool in 2017, the most in the Premier League.

*119 - Besides his unbelievable goal-scoring, his 119 assists in the Premier League for Liverpool place him amongst the very best in the sport.

*92 - of Salah's assists have come in the Premier League and is the joint-highest assist provider for The Reds alongside former captain Steve Gerrard.

*47 - in 2024-25, he etched his name in history by bagging most goal involvements by a player in a 38-game Premier League season, with 29 goals and 18 assists.

*42 - Salah holds the Premier League record for the most games in which a player has registered a goal and an assist both.

Consistency and European Stature

*435 - The appearances made for the Reds across all competitions, making him the 23rd most capped player in club history.

*94 - Salah has the joint-third-most European competition appearances for the Reds, alongside Sami Hyypia. Only Steven Gerrard (130) and Jamie Carragher (150) have done better in this regard.

*53 - No player in Liverpool's history has delivered more goals than Salah in European fixtures, with 48 of those coming in the UEFA Champions League.

Honours and Accolades

*8 - Salah's Liverpool career earned him eight major titles: two Premier League titles, one Champions League, one FA Cup, two League Cups, the FIFA Club World Cup and a UEFA Super Cup

*5 - Salah has reached the 30-goal mark in a season five times while at the club: 44 in 2017-18, 31 in 2020-21 and 2021-22, 30 in 2022-23 and 34 in 2024-25

*7 - Salah has been honoured with Premier League Player of the Month on seven occasions (November 2017, February 2018, March 2018, October 2021, October 2023, November 2024, February 2025), a record figure shared with Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane.

*4 - The Egyptian has bagged the Premier League's Golden Boot on four occasions as the tournament's leading run-getter: 2017-18, 2018-19, 2021-22 and 2024-25, the joint-highest with Arsenal icon Thierry Henry

*4 - there have also been four inclusions in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year for Salah, in 2017-18, 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2024-25

*3 - occasions that he has been chosen as the PFA Players' Player of the Year during his spell with Liverpool, with victory in 2017-18, followed by successes in 2021-22 and 2024-25. He was the first to get this accolade thrice.

*3 - occasions Salah has been selected as the Football Writers' Association's Footballer of the Year on three occasions (2018, 2022 and 2025)