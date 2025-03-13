Tejasswi Prakash Inspired Blouse Designs for Festive Season

Lifestyle
TV actress Tejasswi Prakash looks stunning in every look. If you are also looking for a blouse for the festive season, check out the actress's collection.
Backless blouses are trending with cotton and linen sarees these days. If you like revealing looks, get such a blouse stitched. It will give you a bold look.
Tejasswi looks nothing less than a killer beauty in a black saree. Making the saree hot, the halter neck blouse looks lovely. Wear such a blouse with both sober and heavy sarees.
If you don't like a very deep neck, choose a noodle strap blouse like Tejasswi while maintaining the look. It gives a balanced look to a heavy saree.
Many ranges of thread work blouses on round necks will be found in the market. There must be such a bright colored blouse in the wardrobe.
Black blouse is very common. Everyone gets it made on sleeveless and full sleeves. Giving a little twist to the fashion, choose it on a jacket pattern.
If you like bold looks, team up a bralette blouse with a lehenga or saree. You can buy it online along with getting it stitched.
