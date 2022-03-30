Mbappe eyes Arsenal legend Henry's all-time goal scoring record with France

At the age of 23, Kylian Mbappe is already past the halfway mark as he chases Thierry Henry's all-time goal scoring record with the French national team.

He is 23, and he is perhaps the most exciting player in world football today. Kylian Mbappe, who is leaving fans of the sport in absolute awe with his skills, is already past the halfway mark as he chases Arsenal legend Thierry Henry's all-time goal scoring record with the French national team.

Following France's 5-0 demolition of South Africa on Tuesday, the Paris Saint-Germain striker took his tally to 26 goals for his country after netting a double. Henry had scored only eight goals for Les Bleus at this age before ending his international career with 51 goals in 123 appearances. Also read: 'Going to Real Madrid': Kylian Mbappe informs trusted PSG teammates - Report

"The goal (a scoring record) is a goal. I've always wanted to be the first. In the national (side) and with my club. What Titi (Henry) did, nobody did it, but it can happen and sooner than one would think," said Mbappe.

Despite the Frenchman's career being at a very nascent phase, Mbappe has an incredible trophy cabinet shining with silverware that includes four Ligue 1 titles, the National League and the 2018 World Cup. However, there is still plenty of room, and with the Qatar sojourn coming up this November, the Frenchman would aim to add more feathers to his cap.

Meanwhile, Olivier Giroud is also closing in on the legendary Henry's record after his goal against South Africa took the AC Milan star to within three of the Arsenal legend's. However, Mbappe is expected to beat both comfortably, while Antoine Griezmann, at 42 goals, provides stiff competition.

At the club level, it remains unclear if Mbappe, whose contract expires this summer, will stay at Le Parc des Princes or complete a dream move to Real Madrid. However, reports have suggested that the Frenchman has already informed his close PSG teammates that he is going to Los Blancos.

