Image Credit : Getty

Gyokeres’s attempts to force a move were not without tension. He refused to train with Sporting, which drew sharp criticism from the club’s president, Frederico Varandas.

“If the geniuses who are devising this strategy think that this puts pressure on me to make it easier for him to leave, not only are they completely wrong, but they are also making it more complicated for the player to leave,” Varandas said. “No one is bigger than the club.”

Chalkias hit back, calling for more respect for Gyokeres. “If (Hugo) Viana were still at Sporting, the deal would have been done within an hour. Everything was written but we didn't have time to start a legal battle. I don't understand how a player who scored so many goals and won three trophies didn't deserve more respect. The industry is about trusting people. The sacrifices we made were probably the turning point in getting the deal done. They offered him to Real Madrid, made headlines with Madrid and even United, but from day one there was a commitment to Arsenal."