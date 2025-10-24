Image Credit : Getty

For a club that has won the Premier League 13 times, the fact that consecutive wins are now hailed as a milestone is telling. After United’s victory over Liverpool, defender Harry Maguire, who scored the match-winning header, didn’t shy away from the blunt truth. “It’s embarrassing, really… we shouldn’t even be talking about this stat,” he said on Match of the Day.

Yet, there’s no denying the boost this win provides. United’s back-to-back league victories under Amorim, including a 2-0 win over Sunderland in Matchweek Seven, offer a glimpse of momentum the Portuguese manager has struggled to build since taking charge in November last year.