Manchester United's Revival: Dawn of New Era or Just a Mirage?
Manchester United’s 2-1 win at Liverpool sparks hope under Ruben Amorim. Back-to-back wins for the first time, tactical tweaks paying off—but Brighton looms as a true test. Is this the dawn of revival or just another false start?
All Eyes on Manchester United
Manchester United fans are cautiously stirring their party poppers. After months of patchy performances, the Red Devils finally registered a statement win—a 2-1 triumph at Anfield, ending a nine-year wait for victory at the home of their fiercest rivals. But before the confetti flies, there’s a familiar sense of skepticism. Are we witnessing a genuine turning point under Ruben Amorim, or is this just another fleeting high in a rollercoaster season?
Back-to-Back Wins: A Milestone or a Reminder of How Far They've Fallen?
For a club that has won the Premier League 13 times, the fact that consecutive wins are now hailed as a milestone is telling. After United’s victory over Liverpool, defender Harry Maguire, who scored the match-winning header, didn’t shy away from the blunt truth. “It’s embarrassing, really… we shouldn’t even be talking about this stat,” he said on Match of the Day.
Yet, there’s no denying the boost this win provides. United’s back-to-back league victories under Amorim, including a 2-0 win over Sunderland in Matchweek Seven, offer a glimpse of momentum the Portuguese manager has struggled to build since taking charge in November last year.
Amorim’s Tactical Shift Pays Off
Against Liverpool, Amorim abandoned his favored 5-2-2-1 formation in favour of a more pragmatic 5-4-1 setup. The wing-backs tucked in, the No.10s dropped deeper to help in midfield, and the team played more direct football, cutting out the endless sideways passes across the back five.
The result was a disciplined, dynamic display that combined solidity with attacking spark. The focus on winning second balls, something Amorim has highlighted in his press conferences, played a crucial role in Bryan Mbeumo’s opener at Anfield. The new tactical approach seems to have finally clicked.
Brighton: The Real Test
Momentum is fragile, and this Saturday, Brighton & Hove Albion arrive at Old Trafford for a clash that could define United’s season. Brighton have been a bogey side for the Red Devils, winning three consecutive visits to Old Trafford in the past, including a 3-1 demolition in January 2025. Back then, Amorim didn’t mince words, describing his squad as “maybe the worst” in the club’s history.
Brighton have taken six of the last seven Premier League encounters with United, making this fixture more than just another league game. A win would not only move the Red Devils into the top four—at least temporarily—but provide tangible proof that the club may finally be finding its footing under Amorim.
"We will see after Brighton," said Ruben Amorim on whether United have turned a corner.
The Fine Line Between Hope and Déjà Vu
Cautious optimism is in the air, but United fans know the danger of false dawns. One slip-up against Brighton could easily plunge the narrative back into “crisis mode.” Conversely, a hard-fought victory could mark the first time Amorim has truly turned the corner in his tenure.
As the Red Devils prepare to face the Seagulls, the questions hang heavy in the Old Trafford air: Are Manchester United finally on the rise, or is this just another momentary spike in an otherwise uneven season? Only the result on Saturday will provide the answer. Until then, the champagne stays on ice.