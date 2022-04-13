Man United stars irked after Pogba offered more than Ronaldo to stay at Old Trafford

According to the Mirror, Paul Pogba has been offered a new deal worth 500,000 pounds-per-week to remain at Manchester United, which would make him the Premier League's highest-paid player.

In what comes as a massive surprise to Manchester United fans, midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly been offered a new deal worth 500,000 pounds per week to remain at Old Trafford. The France international's future at the club hangs in the balance, with reports suggesting several teammates are furious with the Red Devil's mammoth pay rise, which would make him Premier League's highest-paid player. Also read: Premier League: Ronaldo tops Man United-dominated L'Equipe's list of highest paid players

According to a report in the Mirror, the 29-year-old has been offered a deal with a basic salary of 400,000 pounds-per-week, with add-ons taking up half-a-million pounds. Pogba, whose contract expires this summer, currently earns 290,000 pounds-per week.

The report adds that United's latest offer has left several members of the squad fuming, with plenty of the opinion that the midfielder is not worthy of this amount due to his lacklustre performances on the pitch and non-committal stance over his future at Old Trafford.

"Some of the players think it's out of order. He could be getting twice as much as they're when he hardly starts a game and talks about leaving all the time," a source told the Mirror.

If the Frenchman accepts the new terms laid out by United, then he would surpass legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo (£450,000-per-week), goalkeeper David de Gea (£375,000-per-week), and young sensation Jadon Sancho and defender Raphael Varane (both £300,000-per-week) in the Red Devils' wages structure.

Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain and Serie A giants Juventus have shown interest in buying Pogba, but whether these clubs can offer the wages the Frenchman wants will be decisive while remaining at Old Trafford has yet to be ruled out.

Speaking about his future last month while on international duty, the France World Cup winner stated, "Nothing is decided on my future. Nothing is done. I can decide tomorrow, just as I can decide during the transfer window. I want to bounce back and finish the season well."

Pogba, who has scored just one goal in Premier League this season, has had a frustrating campaign with United since he arrived from Juventus for 89 million pounds in 2016. The midfielder has in the past expressed disappointment over the Red Devils' results.

"The season is not over yet, but almost because we don't have any more titles to play for. I want to win titles, to play for something and this year, and in the last few years, we haven't won a title. It's sad. Totally [playing for France is a breath of fresh air]," Pogba told the French TV programme Telefoot.

"That's the truth. There were difficult moments at United, and I needed this break to regain my energy and confidence. Sometimes when I wasn't playing or the results weren't good, coming here, it gives a boost, a breath of air that also helps me to come back well to my club," the France international added.

