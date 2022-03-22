Premier League: Ronaldo tops Man United-dominated L'Equipe's list of highest paid players

Manchester United's superstars dominate the L'Equipe's list of highest-paid Premier League players, with four of the top five players on the books at Old Trafford.

Manchester United's superstar dominates the L'Equipe's list of highest-paid Premier League players, with four of the top five players on the book at Old Trafford. Star striker Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list, with Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne being the only exception in the top five belonging to United's rival club.

Despite splashing the highest amount on wages, United had endured yet another trophyless season, with the latest Champions League last-16 exit adding to their woes. The Red Devils have also had a turbulent Premier League season as Ralf Rangnick's side struggle to seal a spot in the top four.

The Portugal international, who arrived at Old Trafford amid fanfare at the start of the season for a sensational homecoming, is said to be earning 2.2 million pounds per month. This takes him at first place with overall earnings of 26.4 million pounds annually.

Fans can argue if Ronaldo is proving to be value for the money, with debates raging around his future at Old Trafford. Ronaldo, who has scored 18 goals this season for the Red Devils, recently turned 37 and has been benched several times by interim boss Rangnick since the German took over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November last year.

Manchester City's attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne comes behind Ronaldo in the money list on 1.7 million pounds per month, amounting to an annual income of 20.4 million pounds.

United's star goalkeeper David de Gea is the third-most paid player in the Premier League, with an impressive monthly figure of 1.6 million pounds. The Spain international has received applause throughout this season for his exceptional saves, and with a take-home of 19.2 million pounds annually, he is considered one of the best in the league.

Rounding off the top five are two more players from Manchester United. The in-form forward Jadon Sancho is at the no.4 spot with monthly earnings of 1.5 million pounds per month or 18 million pounds a year. Although the former Borussia Dortmund player struggled at the start of the season, the Red Devils will be pleased to see him return to form in recent weeks.

Lastly, defender Raphael Varane is said to be making 1.3 million pounds per month, or an annual take-home of 15.6 million pounds annually. When the Frenchman moved from Real Madrid to Old Trafford, fans pegged him to be just the player they needed to bag more silverware. However, Varane's form has faltered, adding to United's woes.

According to Forbes magazine, Manchester United is the fourth richest club globally with an estimated value of 2.9 billion pounds. According to reports, the club's payroll stands at a staggering 388 million pounds annually, with Ronaldo eating a sizeable chunk of the fees.

Manchester United currently sit sixth in the Premier League table and face a fierce fight to qualify for a place among Europe's elite in the Champions League next year. Fourth-placed Arsenal is four points clear of United and holds a game in hand, while Tottenham is a point ahead of United, having played the same number of games. West Ham are not yet out of contention, sitting two points behind United, having played one game more.

Making it to the top four of this year's Premier League is the only way United can make it back to next year's Champions League after suffering an exit this year at the hands of Atletico Madrid. The Red Devils FA Cup exit was even more humiliating, coming at the hands of Championship side Middlesbrough in the fourth-round tie.

