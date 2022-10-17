Lautaro Martinez for Kylian Mbappe: PSG eyeing Inter Milan forward as replacement if Frenchman exits?

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is reportedly preparing for life without Kylian Mbappe as they eye Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez as a potential replacement if the Frenchman exits the Ligue 1 champions next year.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Hours after Kylian Mbappe rubbished rumours of his departure from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the latest reports have suggested that the Parisian club are nevertheless preparing for life without the Frenchman in case the sensational forward chooses to leave Parc des Princes. The Parisian club are reportedly eyeing Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez as a potential replacement. Also read: Kylian Mbappe vs PSG: Will Real Madrid have the last laugh?

Image Credit: Getty Images

A world-class performer for Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan in recent years, the Argentina international is being pegged as an obvious fit for PSG should they lose a few of their star attacking players next season, including Mbappe. According to Todo Fichajes, with the 23-year-old reportedly looking to leave the French giants and doubts over legendary forward Lionel Messi's future, some talks have already begun over possibly signing Martinez with a deal likely to cost around 90 million euros.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Mbappe and Messi are two great attacking talents that would be difficult for any club to replace, but Martinez seems like he may help lessen the blow in case the two stars exit Parc des Princes. The Inter Milan forward's 90 million euros price tag shouldn't be a problem for the Qatari-owned club next summer because they have the means to sign practically anyone they want. However, he'll be pressured to perform quickly in Paris.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Although many exciting attacking players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani have played for PSG in recent years, the quality of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe as their front three is quite unmatchable. So, it would be a tough ask for Martinez to fill their boots. Also read: Kylian Mbappe's PSG exit route: Here's how much he may have to pay club to leave in January 2023

Image Credit: Getty Images

For over a week, Mbappe has been hogging the limelight after reports suggested the France international is 'unhappy' with PSG and is looking to leave the Ligue 1 champions in the January transfer window. Reports also claimed that the 23-year-old forward is considering buying out his contract, as he reportedly believes it is impossible to trust the French giants again. However, following the team's 1-0 win against Marseille, the sensational forward finally broke his silence and dismissed exit claims.

Image Credit: Getty Images