Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Kylian Mbappe leaving PSG? Christophe Galtier breaks his silence amidst rift rumours

    First Published Oct 14, 2022, 7:12 PM IST

    Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Christophe Galtier has launched a scathing attack on the French press when the Frenchman was questioned about rumours of a rift between an 'unhappy' Kylian Mbappe and the Ligue 1 champions.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Kylian Mbappe is in the news once again. In May, the Frenchman hit the headlines for his high-profile transfer saga that ended with the forward rejecting Real Madrid to sign a three-year contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Although the 23-year-old is enjoying a solid campaign, reports had indicated that the star is unhappy with the Parisian club as he feels let down by them for breaking promises made to him when he signed his contract until 2025.

    Also read: Kylian Mbappe vs PSG: Will Real Madrid have the last laugh?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Apart from the rumour that Mbappe is unhappy with PSG, an investigative report from Mediapart suggested that the Ligue 1 champions hired an external digital agency to launch a smear campaign through fake social media accounts against the club's staff and players, including the 23-year-old forward. This news has added more fuel to the fire, with reports stating that the 2018 World Cup winner could use this piece of information to terminate his contract with the Parisian club.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Amidst massive speculation of Mbappe's departure from PSG in January or the end of this season, the club's manager Christophe Galtier has finally broken his silence when asked about rumours surrounding the French player. 

    Also read: Mbappe and PSG heading for a messy split? Club's alleged use of fake accounts to discredit star may backfire

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "During these press conferences we have to speak for 10 maybe 15 minutes and only one of those minutes we talk about football. We only talk about topics nothing to do with the game. Whatever I say to you, you don't believe me – because you'll write the complete opposite. So when I say that a player does well, that they get on well, that they are professional – but it doesn't interest anyone. Other things are written. I'm not here to comment on these rumours," the PSG boss said.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Every day I am convinced when preparing sessions that when I get home something new would be happening in the press. It's unique in that sense, but I don't feel it as pressure for me. Its just annoying. Personally, it annoys me not to talk about football and my own job," Galtier added.

    Also read: Am proud of the man Mbappe has become, says PSG star's mom amidst exit rumours

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Have I spoken to Kylian about the rumour? No, I found him very invested and serious in his preparation for the match. I'm very pleased and proud of these players, so please write that and let's talk about the football," the PSG manager concluded.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Earlier reports also claimed that Real Madrid has modified their position on the Mbappe transfer matter. If an opportunity arises, the defending European champions will pursue the PSG star again. Despite the player's contract renewal and another passing of the signing train, communication between the two parties reportedly remained constant. Only time will tell if the Frenchman will leave Parc des Princes or will fire them, along with Lionel Messi and Neymar, to PSG's maiden Champions League trophy.

    Also read: Is Neymar the reason Mbappe wants to leave PSG? Pictures and videos prove otherwise

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Virat Kohli is team India's fittest player, proves NCA's rehab report for 2021-22 season snt

    Virat Kohli is team India's fittest player, proves NCA's rehab report for 2021-22 season

    Sara Ali Khan Shubman Gill new video surfaces online adds more fuel to dating rumours drb

    Sara Ali Khan, Shubman Gill’s new video surfaces online; adds more fuel to dating rumours

    football laliga El Clasico Here's why Barcelona will play clash against Real Madrid with Drake's owl logo on shirt snt

    El Clasico: Here's why Barcelona will play clash against Real Madrid with Drake's owl logo on shirt

    football europa league Cristiano Ronaldo impressed with Francis Uzoho heroics fans ask Man United to sign the Omonia goalkeeper snt

    Ronaldo impressed with Uzoho's heroics; fans ask Man United to sign the Omonia goalkeeper

    pro-wrestling Just no: WWE fans lament Triple-H after Eva Marie teases return to join Bray Wyatt-ayh

    'Just no': WWE fans lament Triple-H after Eva Marie teases return to join Bray Wyatt

    Recent Stories

    Third wave of floods inundated 11 districts in Assam: Check details AJR

    Third wave of floods inundated 11 districts in Assam: Check details

    Sexy video: Nora Fatehi shows hot moves in bikini top, denim shorts drb

    Sexy video: Nora Fatehi shows hot moves in bikini top, denim shorts

    Virat Kohli is team India's fittest player, proves NCA's rehab report for 2021-22 season snt

    Virat Kohli is team India's fittest player, proves NCA's rehab report for 2021-22 season

    PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Defence Expo on October 19: All you need to know AJR

    PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Defence Expo on October 19: All you need to know

    SEXY Pictures: 10 times Mauro Icardi ex-wife Wanda Nara looked sizzling hot in a bikini snt

    SEXY Pictures: 10 times Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara looked sizzling hot in a bikini

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    Video Icon
    Watch out for 'Social Engineering'; here is you can protect yourself

    Watch out for 'Social Engineering'; here is how you can protect yourself

    Video Icon
    Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot: Honouring those who fought for India's honour

    'Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot': Honouring those who fought for India's honour

    Video Icon
    India cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking IMF

    India's cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking: IMF

    Video Icon
    Watch CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Watch: CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Video Icon