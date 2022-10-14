Is Kylian Mbappe leaving PSG? Christophe Galtier breaks his silence amidst rift rumours

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Christophe Galtier has launched a scathing attack on the French press when the Frenchman was questioned about rumours of a rift between an 'unhappy' Kylian Mbappe and the Ligue 1 champions.

Kylian Mbappe is in the news once again. In May, the Frenchman hit the headlines for his high-profile transfer saga that ended with the forward rejecting Real Madrid to sign a three-year contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Although the 23-year-old is enjoying a solid campaign, reports had indicated that the star is unhappy with the Parisian club as he feels let down by them for breaking promises made to him when he signed his contract until 2025. Also read: Kylian Mbappe vs PSG: Will Real Madrid have the last laugh?

Apart from the rumour that Mbappe is unhappy with PSG, an investigative report from Mediapart suggested that the Ligue 1 champions hired an external digital agency to launch a smear campaign through fake social media accounts against the club's staff and players, including the 23-year-old forward. This news has added more fuel to the fire, with reports stating that the 2018 World Cup winner could use this piece of information to terminate his contract with the Parisian club.

Amidst massive speculation of Mbappe's departure from PSG in January or the end of this season, the club's manager Christophe Galtier has finally broken his silence when asked about rumours surrounding the French player. Also read: Mbappe and PSG heading for a messy split? Club's alleged use of fake accounts to discredit star may backfire

"During these press conferences we have to speak for 10 maybe 15 minutes and only one of those minutes we talk about football. We only talk about topics nothing to do with the game. Whatever I say to you, you don't believe me – because you'll write the complete opposite. So when I say that a player does well, that they get on well, that they are professional – but it doesn't interest anyone. Other things are written. I'm not here to comment on these rumours," the PSG boss said.

"Every day I am convinced when preparing sessions that when I get home something new would be happening in the press. It's unique in that sense, but I don't feel it as pressure for me. Its just annoying. Personally, it annoys me not to talk about football and my own job," Galtier added. Also read: Am proud of the man Mbappe has become, says PSG star's mom amidst exit rumours

"Have I spoken to Kylian about the rumour? No, I found him very invested and serious in his preparation for the match. I'm very pleased and proud of these players, so please write that and let's talk about the football," the PSG manager concluded.

