Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kylian Mbappe could snub childhood dream club Real Madrid and stay at PSG?

    Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe was the undisputed star of the show as Paris Saint-Germain battered Lorient 5-1 in their Ligue 1 clash on Sunday.

    football ligue 1 Kylian Mbappe could snub childhood dream club Real Madird and stay at PSG snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Paris, First Published Apr 4, 2022, 12:16 PM IST

    Real Madrid target and star striker Kylian Mbappe was the undisputed star of Paris Saint-Germain's 5-1 win at home against Lorient in a Ligue 1 clash that saw the Frenchman, Neymar and Lionel Messi all score for the first time since they became teammates.

    Mbappe, who has been heavily linked with a move to Los Blancos once his contract ends this summer, notched two goals and three assists in the win, which helped PSG maintain its 12-point lead over Marseille to move ever closer to a record 10th French league title.

    "We must bring back that 10th league title for the supporters, for the club. It's important," Mbappe said. "We have an opportunity to make history."

    PSG has relied heavily on Mbappe's brilliance this season. However, his contract runs out this summer, and Mbappe hasn't committed to any club yet.

    "I haven't made any decision yet. I'm still thinking because there are new factors. I don't want to get it wrong. I want to make the right choice," the Frenchman added.

    Also read: 'The wait is finally over': PSG fans elated after Neymar, Mbappe and Messi score in same game for 1st time

    The 23-year-old, who was on fire last night, took his season's tally to 23 goals and 17 assists in just 35 matches across competitions for PSG this season. Despite playing in just his fifth season for PSG, he is already the second-highest goalscorer in the club's history, with 160 goals across competitions.

    Real Madrid's interest in Mbappe has been long-standing, but reports have suggested that the Parisian club is desperate to retain their star striker. When asked whether there was a chance he could extend his stay in the French capital, the French forward said, "Yes, of course", sparking confusion among fans.

    A viral video of Mbappe stating this won't be the last time he, Neymar, and Messi all score in the same game has added more fuel to the fire. "Is this the first time that all three of (Messi, Neymar and himself) score? It won't be the last anyway," the Frenchman said after PSG's win over Lorient.

    Mbappe's comment instantly sent PSG fans in a tizzy, with several supporters stating that this comment indicates that the Frenchman is perhaps thinking of ditching his childhood dream of joining Real Madrid and staying at Le Parc des Princes.

    The 23-year-old's transfer saga is far from over, and it is expected to drag on till the end of this season, with Mbappe previously stating that a decision is likely to come out only after the season ends.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2022, 12:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Ligue 1 PSG fans elated after Neymar, Mbappe and Messi all score in same game first time Lorient snt

    'The wait is finally over': PSG fans elated after Neymar, Mbappe and Messi score in same game for 1st time

    football La Liga: Pedri's masterpiece against Sevilla takes Barcelona to 2nd spot; Xavi pleased snt

    La Liga: Pedri's masterpiece against Sevilla takes Barcelona to 2nd spot; Xavi pleased

    Shocking returns surprise win Top 10 jaw-dropping moments of WWE WrestleMania 38 snt

    Shocking returns, surprise wins: Top 10 jaw-dropping moments of WWE WrestleMania 38

    WWE WrestleMania 38, Day 2 results: Roman Reigns tames Brock Lesnar to become Undisputed Universal Champion-ayh

    WWE WrestleMania 38, Day 2 results: Reigns tames Lesnar to become Undisputed Universal Champion

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG hyderabad-lucknow Match Prediction team analysis players to watch pitch weather probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, SRH vs LSG, Match Prediction: Hyderabad eyes comeback win over confident Lucknow

    Recent Stories

    Did BTS V flirt with Olivia Rodrigo during the Grammys 2022 performance drb

    Did BTS’s V flirt with Olivia Rodrigo during the Grammys 2022 performance?

    NEET 2022 CUET board exams and more Important educational events this month gcw

    NEET 2022, CUET, board exams and more: Important educational events this month

    Watch Joe Biden mistakenly refers to Michelle Obama as ex Vice President gcw

    Watch: Joe Biden mistakenly refers to Michelle Obama as ex-Vice President

    football Ligue 1 PSG fans elated after Neymar, Mbappe and Messi all score in same game first time Lorient snt

    'The wait is finally over': PSG fans elated after Neymar, Mbappe and Messi score in same game for 1st time

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SIT asked UP govt twice to dismiss Ashish Mishra's bail - adt

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SIT asked UP govt twice to dismiss Ashish Mishra's bail

    Recent Videos

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon