Kylian Mbappe could snub childhood dream club Real Madrid and stay at PSG?

Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe was the undisputed star of the show as Paris Saint-Germain battered Lorient 5-1 in their Ligue 1 clash on Sunday.

Real Madrid target and star striker Kylian Mbappe was the undisputed star of Paris Saint-Germain's 5-1 win at home against Lorient in a Ligue 1 clash that saw the Frenchman, Neymar and Lionel Messi all score for the first time since they became teammates.

Mbappe, who has been heavily linked with a move to Los Blancos once his contract ends this summer, notched two goals and three assists in the win, which helped PSG maintain its 12-point lead over Marseille to move ever closer to a record 10th French league title.

"We must bring back that 10th league title for the supporters, for the club. It's important," Mbappe said. "We have an opportunity to make history."

PSG has relied heavily on Mbappe's brilliance this season. However, his contract runs out this summer, and Mbappe hasn't committed to any club yet.

"I haven't made any decision yet. I'm still thinking because there are new factors. I don't want to get it wrong. I want to make the right choice," the Frenchman added.

Also read: 'The wait is finally over': PSG fans elated after Neymar, Mbappe and Messi score in same game for 1st time

The 23-year-old, who was on fire last night, took his season's tally to 23 goals and 17 assists in just 35 matches across competitions for PSG this season. Despite playing in just his fifth season for PSG, he is already the second-highest goalscorer in the club's history, with 160 goals across competitions.

Real Madrid's interest in Mbappe has been long-standing, but reports have suggested that the Parisian club is desperate to retain their star striker. When asked whether there was a chance he could extend his stay in the French capital, the French forward said, "Yes, of course", sparking confusion among fans.

A viral video of Mbappe stating this won't be the last time he, Neymar, and Messi all score in the same game has added more fuel to the fire. "Is this the first time that all three of (Messi, Neymar and himself) score? It won't be the last anyway," the Frenchman said after PSG's win over Lorient.

Mbappe's comment instantly sent PSG fans in a tizzy, with several supporters stating that this comment indicates that the Frenchman is perhaps thinking of ditching his childhood dream of joining Real Madrid and staying at Le Parc des Princes.

The 23-year-old's transfer saga is far from over, and it is expected to drag on till the end of this season, with Mbappe previously stating that a decision is likely to come out only after the season ends.