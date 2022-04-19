Champions League goal intact, asserts Barcelona's Xavi after shock loss to Cadiz

Barcelona’s slim hopes for the Spanish league title all but ended after losing to Cadiz 1-0 at home on Monday in a match marked by protesting fans.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Barcelona's slim hopes for the La Liga title all but ended after a shocking loss to minnows Cadiz 1-0 at home on Monday in a match marked by protesting fans. The fans were upset at the Catalan club allowing Eintracht Frankfurt supporters to take over the Camp Nou Stadium in a Europa League loss last week.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The first-ever home loss to relegation-threatened Cadiz left Barcelona 15 points behind league leader Real Madrid with six rounds left. Although the Catalan club is in the second spot with a game in hand, time is running out on its quest to win the league title for the first time in three seasons.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Following this shocking loss, Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez admitted that his team had been through a 'very bad week' while adding that their aim to qualify for the Champions League next year remains intact.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"Cádiz has been very aggressive in defence, well organised. It has been difficult for us due to their effectiveness. We have to regroup, think about Thursday. We continue with the goal of the Champions League intact. It's a very bad week for us, and we have to change the dynamic as soon as possible," the Spaniard stated.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Lucas Perez scored the match's only goal early in the second half, but Cadiz did have other chances to extend their lead. Xavi Hernandez stated he knows his work cut out lifting his players after successive defeats.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"They have had three clear ones, but we have had a lot of chances to score and win the match. We have to be self-critical. We have to change the negative dynamic as it is. On Thursday, we have another war to win the three points," the Barcelona manager added.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Meanwhile, upset with the high number of Frankfurt fans at the Camp Nou on Thursday, one of Barcelona's main fan groups left empty a section of the stadium behind one of the goals on Monday. Only about 5,000 tickets were sold to the visiting fans for Thursday's match, but nearly 30,000 made it to the Camp Nou to see their team defeat Barcelona and advance to the Europa semifinals.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Barcelona officials had already said the club would investigate how so many Frankfurt fans could buy tickets in sections reserved for Barcelona supporters. "It's a shame that they didn't come. We need them more than ever. We want to qualify for the Champions League, and we need all the support we can get," Xavi concluded.

Image Credit: Getty Images