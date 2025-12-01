The Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation celebrated the successful hosting of the 2nd Women's Kabaddi World Cup 2025 in Dhaka. General Secretary SM Nawaz Shohag emphasized the event's role in showcasing planning, teamwork, and the sport's global growth.

The Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation has praised the successful hosting of the 2nd Women's Kabaddi World Cup 2025 in Dhaka. General Secretary SM Nawaz Shohag shared his thoughts on the event, its impact, and the strong performances of the finalist teams, according to a release from PKL.

Learnings from a World-Class Event

Shohag said the tournament showed how important planning, teamwork, and coordination are for hosting a world-class event. "Hosting the 2nd Women's Kabaddi World Cup 2025 in Bangladesh really showed us how important good planning and teamwork are. When logistics, player welfare, and coordination with international partners come together, everything runs smoothly. We also realised how fast women's Kabaddi is growing around the world. It reminded us that we must keep building our capacity--both for players and officials--to meet global standards," he said, as quoted from a release by PKL.

Future Roadmap for Kabaddi's Growth

He also spoke about what needs to be done next to keep Kabaddi growing worldwide. "To keep the momentum going, we need more regular international tournaments and stronger grassroots development. We must increase women's participation, create more youth competitions, and work closely with global federations. Using digital platforms, better storytelling, and modern event presentation will also help Kabaddi reach more people," he added.

Boosting Local Popularity

According to Shohag, hosting the World Cup made Kabaddi more popular in Bangladesh. "The event definitely boosted Kabaddi's popularity in Bangladesh. Teams from around the world created a lot of excitement, and the media helped us reach new audiences. We saw many young people--especially young women--showing interest in the sport. It has encouraged us to grow local programs and support more players," he noted.

Praise for the Finalists

He ended by congratulating India and appreciating Chinese Taipei for their strong performance in the final. "Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation congratulates India on their victory. India showed great skill, consistency, and confidence throughout the tournament. I also thank Chinese Taipei for their excellent performance. Both teams helped raise the level of women's Kabaddi and made this event a success," he said.

The 2025 Women's Kabaddi World Cup has given a strong push to the sport, both in Bangladesh and around the world. (ANI)