Mbappe in Madrid: PSG star's cryptic post featuring teammate Hakimi grabs eyeballs

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sensational striker Kylian Mbappe and teammate Achraf Hakimi were spotted in the Spanish capital on Monday, sending Real Madrid fans into a tizzy.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star and Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe sent football enthusiasts into a tizzy after the 23-year-old striker was spotted in the Spanish capital along with current teammate Achraf Hakimi on Monday. The Frenchman, who has been heavily linked to the Los Blancos as his contract at the Parisian team expires this summer, added further fuel to the fire with a cryptic Instagram post moments after being seen at a restaurant in Madrid. Also read: 'Tasty' news for Real Madrid fans! PSG's Mbappe, Hakimi spotted at restaurant in Spanish capital

According to Cope, the two PSG stars were having lunch at a popular restaurant in Madrid, leaving fans wondering if the Frenchman is in the city to finalise a move to Santiago Bernabeu. Hakimi's brother too joined the two players at lunch on Monday, a day after PSG drew 2-2 against Troyes in their Ligue 1 clash in Paris. WATCH: Mbappe, Hakimi at a restaurant in Madrid

"OFF," read Mbappe's caption in an Instagram post that features a mirror selfie with the striker, former Real Madrid star and current PSG teammate Hakimi, as well as Achraf's brother Nabil. While most fans welcomed the PSG stars to Madrid, there were a few who wondered what the one-letter word meant.

Does Mbappe want to indicate that he is enjoying a day 'OFF' with his friend Hakimi? Or did the PSG striker drop a huge hint indicating that he is 'OFF' to Real Madrid? Your guess is as good as ours. Regardless, the Instagram post has sparked massive excitement among fans of Los Blancos, while supporters of the Ligue 1 champions are at the edge of their seats to see if PSG owners can get the Frenchman to sign a contract extension.

Earlier today, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported that Mbappe's camp and Real Madrid will have talks over the coming days. However, no formal confirmation has been announced even as reports suggest the La Liga champions are confident that a deal will come through soon.

