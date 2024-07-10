Kylian Mbappe dubs Euro 2024 campaign 'a failure': What went wrong for French sensation and what lies ahead

French sensation Kylian Mbappe, who had previously dazzled on the global stage with standout performances at the 2018 World Cup and 2022 World Cup, struggled to replicate his magic in Euro 2024.

Kylian Mbappe's journey at Euro 2024 ended with bitter disappointment as France fell short in their quest for European glory. The star forward, fresh off a dream move to Real Madrid, captained Les Bleus amidst high expectations but ultimately labeled the tournament as a "failure." "My ambition was to be champion of Europe - but it was a failure," admitted the French sensation following France's shocking 2-1 defeat to Spain in the semi-final on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old, who had previously dazzled on the global stage with standout performances at the 2018 World Cup and 2022 World Cup, struggled to replicate his magic in Europe's premier international competition. Despite a promising start to his Euro campaign, including a crucial assist against Spain, Mbappe's overall impact fell short of expectations.

At the heart of Mbappe's underwhelming Euro 2024 performance were several factors that contributed to France's exit in the semi-finals against Spain. A significant setback came early in the tournament when Mbappe suffered a broken nose during France's opening match against Austria, forcing him to miss a crucial group stage encounter against the Netherlands. Despite his return wearing a protective mask and a subsequent goal against Poland, Mbappe later admitted that the injury had affected his form and comfort on the field.

"I was not good and we are going home. It's simple," Mbappe candidly remarked, reflecting on his less-than-ideal performance throughout the tournament. His statistics at Euro 2024 starkly contrasted with his stellar World Cup performances, highlighting a dip in both goals scored and overall influence on the pitch.

Throughout Euro 2024, Mbappe struggled to find his rhythm, managing just one goal from a penalty against Poland and noticeably lacking his trademark explosiveness in crucial moments. His missed opportunity late in the semi-final against Spain, where he skied a promising chance, epitomized France's struggles in converting chances when they mattered most.

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand pointed out the glaring issue in France's offensive play, noting that Mbappe's assist for Randal Kolo Muani's goal against Spain was a rare moment of brilliance in an otherwise lackluster display from the French attack. "Mbappe delivered a wonderful ball - but that was the only bit of quality in the final third that France showed," former England defender Rio Ferdinand said on BBC One. "That is not enough in a game of this magnitude. Mbappe will be disappointed with his tournament. This is not what we have come to expect."

In his World Cup career spanning 14 appearances, Mbappe boasts an impressive average of 1.11 goals and assists per 90 minutes, contrasting sharply with his performance in the Euros where he averages only 0.32 across nine matches. During the Euro 2024 semi-final, Mbappe's defining opportunity arrived in the dying moments when he maneuvered past the Spanish defense, only to lean back and send his shot skyward.

Manager Didier Deschamps acknowledged the challenges posed by Mbappe's injury and subsequent adjustments, but emphasized that the team's collective performance fell short against a formidable Spanish side in the semi-finals.

Looking ahead, Mbappe now turns his focus to his new chapter at Real Madrid, aiming to add the UEFA Champions League to his impressive list of achievements. Joining forces with an exciting attacking lineup including Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr., and Rodrygo, Mbappe seeks to bounce back stronger after a disappointing Euro 2024 campaign. As Mbappe heads into a well-deserved break before the new season, all eyes will be on his journey with Real Madrid under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti, where he hopes to reignite his spark and deliver the performances that have made him a global football sensation.

