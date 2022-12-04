Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jadon Sancho to miss Manchester United's training camp in Spain; here's why

    First Published Dec 4, 2022, 8:02 PM IST

    Manchester United will be touring Spain for a mid-season training camp before the season resumes later this month. However, Jadon Sancho will not be travelling with the side, failing to make it to the Qatar World Cup squad for England.

    Image credit: Getty

    English winger Jadon Sancho could have been in better form with English giants Manchester United. In the ongoing club season, he has managed just three goals in 14 games across tournaments. Consequently, he was axed from England's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Meanwhile, before the season resumes after the WC later this month, the Red Devils will be touring Spain for a mid-season training camp and playing a couple of warm-up contests against Cadiz and Real Betis. However, the winger will not be travelling with the side for the base as he continues his programme at Carrington to get back to being the best.

    Image credit: Getty

    United will not have 13 elite players from its regular squad who are busy representing their respective nations in Qatar. Sancho was recently spotted training with a Dutch rookie club OJC Rosmalen alongside coaches recommended by the Red Devils head coach Erik ten Hag. Following his £73 million move from German giants Borussia Dortmund last season, he has managed just eight from 52.

    ALSO READ: Gakpo not bothered by Man United links; van Dijk's advice irks Red Devils supporters

    Image credit: Getty

    Confirming the development, United issued a statement that read, "Jadon Sancho is continuing his individual training programme as part of a process to get back to his highest level. The club is fully supporting him in this." Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan Bissaka and Brandon Williams will also miss the trip as they recover from their respective injuries. The Red Devils resume the season with the EFL Cup tie against Burnley at Old Trafford on December 21, followed by Burnley at home in the English Premier League (EPL) six days later.

    Video Icon