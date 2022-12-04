Jadon Sancho to miss Manchester United's training camp in Spain; here's why

Manchester United will be touring Spain for a mid-season training camp before the season resumes later this month. However, Jadon Sancho will not be travelling with the side, failing to make it to the Qatar World Cup squad for England.

English winger Jadon Sancho could have been in better form with English giants Manchester United. In the ongoing club season, he has managed just three goals in 14 games across tournaments. Consequently, he was axed from England's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Meanwhile, before the season resumes after the WC later this month, the Red Devils will be touring Spain for a mid-season training camp and playing a couple of warm-up contests against Cadiz and Real Betis. However, the winger will not be travelling with the side for the base as he continues his programme at Carrington to get back to being the best.

United will not have 13 elite players from its regular squad who are busy representing their respective nations in Qatar. Sancho was recently spotted training with a Dutch rookie club OJC Rosmalen alongside coaches recommended by the Red Devils head coach Erik ten Hag. Following his £73 million move from German giants Borussia Dortmund last season, he has managed just eight from 52. ALSO READ: Gakpo not bothered by Man United links; van Dijk's advice irks Red Devils supporters

