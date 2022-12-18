Is Manchester United eyeing Frenkie de Jong again in January?

Manchester United was linked to Frenkie de Jong in the summer, while the Dutchman chose to stay with Barcelona. However, the Red Devils would reportedly be eyeing him again in January.

Image Credit: Getty Images

English giant Manchester United was heavily linked to Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, as head coach Erik ten Hag had made him a priority signing upon his arrival at the club during the summer. However, the Dutchman reportedly was never interested in creating a move to England. Despite much persuasion, including a reported agreed £80 million fee with Spanish giants Barcelona, he chose to stay with the Catalans. De Jong was probably eager to play UEFA Champions League (UCL) football, which the Red Devils currently lack. However, now that Barca has also been relegated to the UEFA Europa League (UEL) alongside United, ten Hag has apparently reignited his interest in his fellow Dutchman.

United will be without its sensational Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the club last month after the mutual termination of the contract following his combustive interview with Piers Morgan. As the club looks for his replacement, while de Jong might not entirely be an attacker, playing as an attacking midfielder also serves the purpose of Ronaldo's replacement. ALSO READ: GARETH SOUTHGATE TO STAY ENGLAND BOSS UNTIL EURO 2024; SUPPORTERS SCEPTICAL

Ten Hag has had a decent start to his opening season at Old Trafford and is eager to continue his rebuilding project. According to Manchester Evening News, while the Dutchman is desperate again to land in de Jong, it is presumed that the financial situation of the Blaugrana has complicated his contract.

