English

Football transfer rumors: Diaz to Gyokeres, latest updates from Europe

The summer transfer window is heating up with clubs vying for top talent. This includes Barcelona's pursuit of Diaz to Mourinho's interest in Son.

sports Jun 16 2025
Author: Deepu Mohan Image Credits:Getty
English

Barcelona's Luis Diaz interest

Barcelona's pursuit of Liverpool's Luis Díaz is contingent upon the club's ability to offload one of its high earners this summer, according to El Nacional.

Image credits: Getty
English

Arsenal's bid for Brahim Díaz

Arsenal is preparing an offer of €50 million (£42.5 million, $57.7 million) for Real Madrid's Brahim Díaz, who has become the focus of the north London club's transfer efforts.

Image credits: Getty
English

Barcelona's attacking revamp

Barcelona is seeking to rebuild its attacking trio, with Atlético Madrid's Julián Alvarez and Athletic Club winger Nico Williams emerging as targets to play alongside Lamine Yamal.

Image credits: Getty
English

Gyokeres open to Manchester United transfer

Contrary to reports suggesting otherwise, Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres remains open to a transfer to Manchester United, with no formal rejection having been made.

Image credits: Getty
English

Manchester United's pursuit of Kluivert

Manchester United's bid to sign Bournemouth star Justin Kluivert has been complicated by a rival approach from Bayer Leverkusen, led by former Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag.

Image credits: Getty
English

Mourinho eyes Son Heung-min

Fenerbahçe boss José Mourinho is reportedly interested in signing Son Heung-min, who is also a target for Saudi Pro League sides and is valued around €30 million.

Image credits: Getty
English

Manchester City considers loan exit for Grealish

With no permanent transfer offers on the table for Jack Grealish, Manchester City is exploring the possibility of a loan exit for the mercurial forward.

Image credits: Getty
English

Chelsea's bid for Gila rejected

Chelsea's €35 million (£29.8 million, $40.4 million) offer for Lazio defender Mario Gila has been rebuffed, according to Il Messaggero.

Image credits: Getty
English

Paris Saint-Germain locks down Dembélé

Paris Saint-Germain is poised to offer Ousmane Dembélé a new deal that will more than double his salary, securing his services until 2030.

Image credits: Getty
English

Ademola Lookman

Arsenal's pursuit of Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman has hit a snag, with Napoli also expressing interest in the player. 

Image credits: Getty
English

Manchester United's latest target

Manchester United's latest target is Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon, but it will take a hefty sum of at least £100 million ($135.7 million) to secure his services.

Image credits: Getty

Cunha to Reijnders: Most expensive deals from early transfer window

French Open 2025 Final: 8 records shattered in Alcaraz vs Sinner clash

Football transfer rumours: Emi Martinez to Grealish, latest updates

Football transfer rumours: Son Heung-min to Sancho, latest updates