Football transfer rumors: Diaz to Gyokeres, latest updates from Europe

The summer transfer window is heating up with clubs vying for top talent. This includes Barcelona's pursuit of Diaz to Mourinho's interest in Son.
Barcelona's pursuit of Liverpool's Luis Díaz is contingent upon the club's ability to offload one of its high earners this summer, according to El Nacional.
Arsenal is preparing an offer of €50 million (£42.5 million, $57.7 million) for Real Madrid's Brahim Díaz, who has become the focus of the north London club's transfer efforts.
Barcelona is seeking to rebuild its attacking trio, with Atlético Madrid's Julián Alvarez and Athletic Club winger Nico Williams emerging as targets to play alongside Lamine Yamal.
Contrary to reports suggesting otherwise, Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres remains open to a transfer to Manchester United, with no formal rejection having been made.
Manchester United's bid to sign Bournemouth star Justin Kluivert has been complicated by a rival approach from Bayer Leverkusen, led by former Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag.
Fenerbahçe boss José Mourinho is reportedly interested in signing Son Heung-min, who is also a target for Saudi Pro League sides and is valued around €30 million.
With no permanent transfer offers on the table for Jack Grealish, Manchester City is exploring the possibility of a loan exit for the mercurial forward.
Chelsea's €35 million (£29.8 million, $40.4 million) offer for Lazio defender Mario Gila has been rebuffed, according to Il Messaggero.
Paris Saint-Germain is poised to offer Ousmane Dembélé a new deal that will more than double his salary, securing his services until 2030.
Arsenal's pursuit of Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman has hit a snag, with Napoli also expressing interest in the player.
Manchester United's latest target is Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon, but it will take a hefty sum of at least £100 million ($135.7 million) to secure his services.
