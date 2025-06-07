Football transfer rumours: Emi Martinez to Grealish, latest updates

The summer transfer window is heating up, with several top players linked with moves to new clubs. Here are the latest transfer rumours.
Barcelona center back Ronald Araujo is a target for Juventus, who are readying a bid of €40 million. Barcelona are holding out for €60 million.
Real Madrid winger Rodrygo is a target for Arsenal, who are ready to submit a bid of €70 million.
Manchester City winger Jack Grealish is available for transfer at £40 million. Several clubs, including Aston Villa, Everton, Napoli, Newcastle, and West Ham, are interested.
Former Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is set to leave Al Nassr, with Chelsea and Manchester United both making offers for his services.
Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah is a top target for Napoli, but the Blues are not actively looking to sell the academy graduate.
Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz is set to join Liverpool, with the Reds offering him a weekly salary of £340,000.
Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is a target for Liverpool, who will make an approach if he does not sign a new deal with the Magpies.
Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres is closing in on a move to Manchester United, with the Red Devils set to pay around €50 million for his services.
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez is set to join Manchester United in a deal worth around €50 million.
