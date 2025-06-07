English

Football transfer rumours: Emi Martinez to Grealish, latest updates

The summer transfer window is heating up, with several top players linked with moves to new clubs. Here are the latest transfer rumours.

sports Jun 07 2025
Author: Deepu Mohan Image Credits:Getty
English

Ronald Araujo

Barcelona center back Ronald Araujo is a target for Juventus, who are readying a bid of €40 million. Barcelona are holding out for €60 million.

Image credits: Getty
English

Rodrygo

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo is a target for Arsenal, who are ready to submit a bid of €70 million. 

Image credits: Getty
English

Jack Grealish

Manchester City winger Jack Grealish is available for transfer at £40 million. Several clubs, including Aston Villa, Everton, Napoli, Newcastle, and West Ham, are interested.

Image credits: Getty
English

Aymeric Laporte

Former Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is set to leave Al Nassr, with Chelsea and Manchester United both making offers for his services.

Image credits: Getty
English

Trevoh Chalobah

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah is a top target for Napoli, but the Blues are not actively looking to sell the academy graduate.

Image credits: Getty
English

Florian Wirtz

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz is set to join Liverpool, with the Reds offering him a weekly salary of £340,000.

Image credits: Getty
English

Alexander Isak

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is a target for Liverpool, who will make an approach if he does not sign a new deal with the Magpies.

Image credits: Getty
English

Viktor Gyökeres

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres is closing in on a move to Manchester United, with the Red Devils set to pay around €50 million for his services.

Image credits: Getty
English

Emiliano Martínez

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez is set to join Manchester United in a deal worth around €50 million.

Image credits: Getty

Football transfer rumours: Son Heung-min to Sancho, latest updates

Virat Kohli to Klaasen: 10 players who made retirement calls in 2025

Football transfer rumours: Joao Pedro to Lionel Messi - Big updates

Macron to Mbappe: Quotes from players, key figures after PSG's UCL win