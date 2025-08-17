Image Credit : Getty

The first flashpoint came in the 7th minute, when Raphinha opened the scoring after receiving a chipped assist from Lamine Yamal, who appeared to keep the ball in play near the right touchline. However, replays suggested the ball may have crossed the line, yet VAR refused to review the build-up, allowing the goal to stand. In the 23rd minute, Yamal’s shot struck Mallorca captain Antonio Rallo on the head, causing him to collapse. As Mallorca players paused and appealed for a stoppage, Ferran Torres scored from the loose ball. Frustration boiled over quickly. Manu Morlanes, already booked for dissent, received a second yellow for a foul on Yamal in the 33rd minute and was sent off. Just minutes later, Vedat Muriqi was shown a straight red card for a reckless high challenge on Joan Garcia. Initially shown a yellow, the decision was upgraded to red after VAR intervention, deepening Mallorca’s woes.