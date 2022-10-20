Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'That's why Messi is the G.O.A.T': PSG star's fans lash out at Ronaldo for walking off before final whistle

    Fans of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi have slammed arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo for walking off into the Old Trafford tunnel before the final whistle during Manchester United's 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspurs on Wednesday.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 20, 2022

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo has sparked a massive outburst among football enthusiasts and pundits after the Manchester United icon stormed off down the tunnel before the final whistle during the Red Devils' 2-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspurs on Wednesday. 

    Also read: 'Unacceptable!' 'Does Ronaldo think he's greater than Man United?' Pundits slam walk-off before full time

    The Portuguese talisman's behaviour has been dubbed as 'unacceptable, selfish and disrespectful', with several observers questioning if the 37-year-old thinks he is greater than the club itself.

    United boss Ten Hag was asked about Ronaldo's decision to leave the game in the 90th minute at Old Trafford. The Dutchman told Amazon Prime Video Sport, "I will deal with that tomorrow", while effectively confirming that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner hadn't been granted permission to head back to the dressing room.

    Also read: EPL 2022-23: 'I will deal with Ronaldo tomorrow' - Ten Hag after United's 2-0 Tottenham win

    In the meantime, fans of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Lionel Messi have heavily criticised the Argentinian icon's arch-rival Ronaldo and his appalling behaviour during Wednesday's Premier League clash. "This is why Messi is GOAT," noted one fan on Twitter as he shared footage of the Portugual superstar storming down the tunnel after cutting a frustrated figure while waiting for his turn to be substituted.

    "Ronaldo getting up off the bench and walking down the tunnel with 5 minutes left sums that crying ass up these days just because your Ronaldo and you've had a great career you can't do that it's disrespecting your manager an team mates doing that. Messi would never do that!!" said another fan of the former Barcelona legend.

    The Ronaldo vs Messi debate is endless, and fans of the two legends of football latch on to the slightest opportunity to prove their point. "This is why I rate Messi above Ronaldo… the arrogance and disrespect. That's the second time this season walking off angrily," said one fan of the Argentinian legend in response to the Manchester United icon's behaviour that has stunned the world of football.

    "At this stage we can all agree on one thing, Ronaldo is bigger than Manchester United. Messi would never ever do this, leave the stadium. Soo unprofessional," stated another Messi fan on Twitter.

    Also read: Ballon d'Or 2022 winner Karim Benzema reveals 'beast' Cristiano Ronaldo's impact in his career

    Here's a look at what Messi fans had to say about Ronaldo's behaviour on Wednesday night:

    Meanwhile, CR7 fans fumed at Erik ten Hag for 'disrespecting' their hero and believed that the Dutchman must shoulder some of the blame in this scenario. An image from the 87th minute shows Ronaldo looking on glumly as the United boss sent on Anthony Elanga instead of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

    Jadon Sancho was replaced in the last seconds by Elanga, even though Ronaldo was wearing an orange bib, indicating he had been told to warm up. Additionally, Ten Hag substituted Christian Eriksen for Casemiro after pulling Antony in favour of Scott McTominay earlier.

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Man United icon beats PSG star as most marketable athlete for 2022

    Here's a look at what CR7 loyalists had to say about the situation during United's win against Antonio Conte's men:

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2022, 2:01 PM IST
