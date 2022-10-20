Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo vs Erik ten Hag: Why Manchester United could be staring at a showdown

    First Published Oct 20, 2022, 6:17 PM IST

    Manchester United defeated Tottenham Hotspurs 2-0 in their Premier League clash on Wednesday, but what hogged the limelight was legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo storming down the tunnel before the final whistle. Are the Red Devils' staring at a showdown at Old Trafford?

    Manchester United cruised to a 2-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday courtesy of goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes. The Red Devils put up one of the best performances of the season so far, but the brilliant show was shrouded by controversy, with legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo at the centre of what is expected to spark a massive showdown at Old Trafford.

    With only a few minutes left in Wednesday's Premier League clash, Ronaldo left Old Trafford altogether before the final whistle after storming down the tunnel in the 89th minute of the victory. The 37-year-old was benched with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag opting to play Marcus Rashford up front flanked by Jadon Sancho and Antony. The Dutchman opted not to use the Portuguese talisman as a substitute, which led to the iconic striker leaving Old Trafford in utter dismay - choosing not to celebrate the Red Devils' spectacular victory.

    In a post-match interview, Ten Hag insisted that the Ronaldo matter would be dealt with on Thursday. "I will deal with that tomorrow," said the United boss while effectively confirming that Ronaldo hadn't been granted permission to head back to the dressing room. Football pundits lambasted the five-time Ballon d'Or winner calling the legendary player's behaviour 'unacceptable', and Thierry Henry described Ronaldo taking the headlines away from the Red Devils and placing them onto himself.

    This is not the first time Ronaldo has done such a thing under the Dutch boss. The Portuguese talisman behaved similarly against Rayo Vallecano during pre-season when he was substituted at halftime. On that occasion, Ten Hag said, "I certainly don't condone this. This is unacceptable, for everyone. We are a team and you have to stay until the end."

    According to football enthusiasts, Ten Hag is expected to hold showdown talks with Ronaldo in the coming days as the legendary striker's behaviour has raised eyebrows over his future at Old Trafford. According to reports, Ronaldo may not only be fined but could also be entirely dropped from the squad for the Red Devils' next match against Chelsea this Saturday. The Portuguese could also lose out on the chance to start in their Europa League clash on October 28 against FC Sheriff - a team against whom Ronaldo scored a penalty earlier.

    The Portugal captain had expressed his desire to leave the club in the summer transfer window but failed to find a suitor. Although the Dutchman's stance was that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is well within his sporting project, his actions have showcased otherwise. 

    Of the 10 games played in the Premier League, the striker has played eight but only two as a starter, totalling 340 minutes. In the Europa League, he has started all four games. The Portuguese icon's goal-scoring figures are also much below what he is used to. It will be interesting to see how the drama around Ronaldo pans out in the coming days. Still, from Ten Hag's recent comments, there's enough proof that the United boss is displeased with the legendary striker's action, which could further strain their relationship.

