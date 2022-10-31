EPL 2022-23: 'It's a little bit too quick to see' - ten Hag on Guardiola's assessment of United
Manchester United is delivering a satisfactory performance under Erik ten Hag, which has impressed Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola. However, the Dutchman feels it is too early to judge the club's performance.
English giants Manchester United has been consistent in terms of its performances. In October, off the ten games, it has lost just one, besides drawing a couple. On Sunday, it defeated West Ham United 1-0 at Old Trafford in the English Premier League (EPL), rising to fifth place and staying firmly in contention for the top four. Consequently, the club's recent performances have impressed the head coach of its cross-town rival and defending champion Manchester City, Pep Guardiola. While the Spaniard critically praised the Red Devils for making its way back to the big league, United manager Erik ten Hag feels it is still too early to judge.
During the weekend, Guardiola had commented, "I have the feeling United are coming back. Finally, United is coming back. I've seen it against Chelsea in the first half. I like what I see of United right now."
Talking to Sky Sports, ten Hag evaluated, "It's too quick to see. I have to be critical in the second half [against West Ham]. I also told the players we have to think better, but our spirit is fabulous, and we also have the qualities to score goals. We have attacking football, and we have to improve that, but if we keep going, I think we are in the right direction. To be a threat to them [City]? We have a long way to go."