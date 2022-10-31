EPL 2022-23: 'It's a little bit too quick to see' - ten Hag on Guardiola's assessment of United

Manchester United is delivering a satisfactory performance under Erik ten Hag, which has impressed Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola. However, the Dutchman feels it is too early to judge the club's performance.

Image Credit: Getty Images

English giants Manchester United has been consistent in terms of its performances. In October, off the ten games, it has lost just one, besides drawing a couple. On Sunday, it defeated West Ham United 1-0 at Old Trafford in the English Premier League (EPL), rising to fifth place and staying firmly in contention for the top four. Consequently, the club's recent performances have impressed the head coach of its cross-town rival and defending champion Manchester City, Pep Guardiola. While the Spaniard critically praised the Red Devils for making its way back to the big league, United manager Erik ten Hag feels it is still too early to judge.



During the weekend, Guardiola had commented, "I have the feeling United are coming back. Finally, United is coming back. I've seen it against Chelsea in the first half. I like what I see of United right now." ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23 - Marcus Rashford scores 100th Man United goal; David de Gea praises

