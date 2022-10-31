Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2022-23: Marcus Rashford scores 100th Man United goal; David de Gea praises

    Manchester United secured a competitive 1-0 triumph over West Ham United in the EPL on Sunday. Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford scored his 100th goal for the club, as David de Gea has reacted.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Oct 31, 2022, 10:39 AM IST

    It was another competitive outing from English giants Manchester United in the 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL). On Sunday, it hosted fellow giants West Ham United at Old Trafford, as the former walked away with a narrow 1-0 win, thanks to the sole winner from English striker Marcus Rahsford. Incidentally, it was his 100th goal for the club. While he is the 22nd player from the club to attain the milestone, he is the first since club legend Wayne Rooney since 2009. In the meantime, he reflected on his landmark, while club goalkeeper David de Gea also praised him.

    Talking to Sky Sports following the feat, Rashford noted, "It's [the 100th goal] has been on my mind for the last couple of games, but we've been winning games, so I've been happy, you know. I've just been waiting for it to come, and thankfully, today, it came. So yeah, now we prepare for the next game."

    ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23 - Is luck the main factor between Chelsea and Brighton currently? Graham Potter explains

    "It's not bad [seventh header for United], but I need to be scoring a few more headers, though. It's a different energy around the club and the training ground, so that, for a start, it puts me in a better head space. I feel motivated now, and I think I sometimes struggled before with mental things, not my performance, but it was other things off of the pitch, and that's the most significant difference from last season. Too often last season, I wasn't in the right headspace for every game," added Rashford

    Elsewhere, interacting with MUTV, de Gea praised Rashford and said, "He's still very young. He has been here his whole life as a kid and first-team player with experience, and he's still very young. He's doing great. I think he can be one of the best players in the world if he keeps focused, training hard, and performing well. I think he's a very, very good player, and we are happy that he's with us and playing the way he's playing."

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2022, 10:39 AM IST
