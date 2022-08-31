Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2022-23: 'I think it does not take a lot to beat us' - Tuchel after Southampton stuns Chelsea

    First Published Aug 31, 2022, 11:36 AM IST

    On Tuesday, the EPL 2022-23 saw Southampton come from behind and stun Chelsea 2-1 at home. It was the latter's second loss of the season. Meanwhile, The Blues' boss Thomas Tuchel feels it has become easy for the sides to beat them.

    Image credit: Getty

    It was another shocker on the opening day of Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL), as Chelsea was beaten 1-2 by Southampton at the Saint Mary's Stadium on Tuesday night. It happened to be the visitors' second defeat of the season, as they are currently placed eighth in the league table, while the hosts have risen to seventh place. The Blues have managed a couple of wins and a draw, besides the two losses, with the other defeat coming against Leeds United away from home 0-3. In the meantime, Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel was disappointed with the failure and concerned that it was becoming easy for the sides to beat his men.

    Image credit: Getty

    After Raheem Sterling gave Chelsea an early lead in the 23rd minute, Romeo Lavia pulled off the equaliser five minutes later before Adam Armstrong scored the winner at the stroke of half-time. Talking to BT Sport, Tuchel said, "I don't know if concerned is the word, I dislike to lose, and it's the second time in the season, very early."

    ALSO READ: Is Cristiano Ronaldo a 'pain in the a***' in the dressing room? Former Man United teammate sheds light

    Image credit: Getty

    "I think it does not take a lot to beat us. It is what I don't like. We are humble enough to understand that we can lose matches and, of course, away matches. We don't like it, and we try to win every match, but the way we do this is something we need to understand as fast as possible and to change," added Tuchel.

    Image credit: Getty

    "It's difficult. I don't know why. We start well in all the games, and obviously, we struggle with our focus and match consistency. It's not enough to play 20 minutes good. We did the same in Leeds. Then, one thing goes against us, and we struggle to find answers and fight our way back if things don't go in our direction," Tuchel concluded.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs HK: Can an experimental India bull-doz past Hong Kong?-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs HK: Can an experimental India bull-doz past Hong Kong?

    football Manchester United confirm agreement with Ajax for Antony; will the Brazilian spark Red Devils' revival snt

    Manchester United confirm agreement with Ajax for Antony; will the Brazilian spark Red Devils' revival?

    football la liga Edinson Cavani heads to Spain, with Valencia being his next destination-ayh

    Edinson Cavani heads to Spain, with Valencia being his next destination

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Virat Kohli sweats it out ahead of India game against Hong Kong (See pictures)-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Virat Kohli sweats it out ahead of game against Hong Kong (See pictures)

    football EPL 2022-23, english premier league: Bournemouth sack Scott Parker after 0-9 Liverpool rout; did the manager deserve more time?-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: Bournemouth sacks Scott Parker after 0-9 Liverpool rout; did the manager deserve more time?

    Recent Stories

    football ligue1 toulouse vs psg is Kylian Mbappe dating Ines Rau, the first Playboy transgender model? Details here snt

    Is PSG star Kylian Mbappe dating Ines Rau, the first Playboy transgender model? Details here

    Explained: Why the naval ensign was changed from Cross of St George

    Explained: Why the naval ensign was changed from Cross of St George

    President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi extend greetings on occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi AJR

    President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi extend greetings on occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings drb

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings

    Who was Mikhail Gorbachev, the Soviet leader who ended the Cold War? - adt

    Who was Mikhail Gorbachev, the Soviet leader who ended the Cold War?

    Recent Videos

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon