EPL 2022-23: 'I think it does not take a lot to beat us' - Tuchel after Southampton stuns Chelsea

On Tuesday, the EPL 2022-23 saw Southampton come from behind and stun Chelsea 2-1 at home. It was the latter's second loss of the season. Meanwhile, The Blues' boss Thomas Tuchel feels it has become easy for the sides to beat them.

It was another shocker on the opening day of Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL), as Chelsea was beaten 1-2 by Southampton at the Saint Mary's Stadium on Tuesday night. It happened to be the visitors' second defeat of the season, as they are currently placed eighth in the league table, while the hosts have risen to seventh place. The Blues have managed a couple of wins and a draw, besides the two losses, with the other defeat coming against Leeds United away from home 0-3. In the meantime, Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel was disappointed with the failure and concerned that it was becoming easy for the sides to beat his men.

After Raheem Sterling gave Chelsea an early lead in the 23rd minute, Romeo Lavia pulled off the equaliser five minutes later before Adam Armstrong scored the winner at the stroke of half-time. Talking to BT Sport, Tuchel said, "I don't know if concerned is the word, I dislike to lose, and it's the second time in the season, very early." ALSO READ: Is Cristiano Ronaldo a 'pain in the a***' in the dressing room? Former Man United teammate sheds light

"I think it does not take a lot to beat us. It is what I don't like. We are humble enough to understand that we can lose matches and, of course, away matches. We don't like it, and we try to win every match, but the way we do this is something we need to understand as fast as possible and to change," added Tuchel.

