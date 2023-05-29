Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2022-23: Check out the 3 top players who walked away with top annual prizes

    First Published May 29, 2023, 1:31 PM IST

    EPL 2022-23 has ended, with its final matchday occurring on Sunday. At the end of the season, the annual awards are given to the players who were the season's best performers, as we present the three who did the same.

    article_image1

    Image credit: Getty

    The 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL) is done and dusted, with Manchester City winning its third straight league championship, making it the only other English side besides its cross-town rival Manchester United to do so. Meanwhile, the season's final match day happened on Sunday. The annual awards were handed to the best-performing players at the season's end, as we present the three who ruled the season.

    Golden Boot - Erling Haaland
    The Norwegian sensation was sensational throughout the tournament, as he was on a goal-scoring spree, hammering 36 and going past the previous record held by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole, which deservingly got him the Golden Boot for being the season's top goal-scorer.

    ALSO READ: 'I'm fossilized' - Here's what Sunil Chhetri feels about Indian football having a worthy successor

    article_image2

    Image credit: Getty

    Playmaker - Kevin De Bruyne
    The Belgian midfielder has been high on assists for City, as he has created the most chances for the side, allowing Haaland and his other teammates to score the title-winning goals, as he deservingly walks away with the Playmaker of the season.

    article_image3

    Image credit: Getty

    Golden Glove - David de Gea
    United's resurgence this season saw a huge boost from the player's perspective as it was its veteran goalkeeper de Gea that was rock-solid on the goalline and ensured the most Clean Sheets for the side this season, while he deservingly grabbed the Golden Glove for the same.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football PSG Man United or Real Madrid Kylian Mbappe confirms which club he will play for next season - WATCH snt

    PSG, Man United or Real Madrid? Kylian Mbappe confirms which club he will play for next season - WATCH

    WTC Final: Josh Hazlewood in Australia's 15-member squad for clash against India snt

    WTC Final: Josh Hazlewood in Australia's 15-member squad for clash against India

    Asia Cup 2023: Will BCCI accept PCB's hybrid venue model?-ayh

    Asia Cup 2023: Will BCCI accept PCB's hybrid venue model?

    Prannoy wins Malaysia Masters title, Kerala shuttler breaks jinx anr

    Prannoy wins Malaysia Masters title, Kerala shuttler breaks jinx

    wrestling Wrestlers forcefully evicted: Two versions, one outcome-ayh

    Wrestlers forcefully evicted: Two versions, one outcome

    Recent Stories

    Grandpa not made a minister': Karnataka Congress leader's granddaughter writes to Rahul Gandhi AJR

    'Grandpa not made a minister': Karnataka Congress leader's granddaughter writes to Rahul Gandhi

    Nothing Phone (2) to launch in July Carl Pei confirms key specification REVEALED gcw

    Nothing Phone (2) to launch in July, Carl Pei confirms; key specification REVEALED

    Ovulation to Embryo Transfer-6 stages for successful IVF RBA

    Ovulation to Embryo Transfer-6 stages for successful IVF

    Here are 5 go-to trending Korean beauty hacks that you must follow ADC

    Here are 5 go-to trending Korean beauty hacks that you must follow

    Chandrayaan 3 will be launched in July this year': ISRO chief S Somanath AJR

    'Chandrayaan-3 will be launched in July this year': ISRO chief S Somanath

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon