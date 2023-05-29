EPL 2022-23: Check out the 3 top players who walked away with top annual prizes

EPL 2022-23 has ended, with its final matchday occurring on Sunday. At the end of the season, the annual awards are given to the players who were the season's best performers, as we present the three who did the same.

The 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL) is done and dusted, with Manchester City winning its third straight league championship, making it the only other English side besides its cross-town rival Manchester United to do so. Meanwhile, the season's final match day happened on Sunday. The annual awards were handed to the best-performing players at the season's end, as we present the three who ruled the season.

Golden Boot - Erling Haaland

The Norwegian sensation was sensational throughout the tournament, as he was on a goal-scoring spree, hammering 36 and going past the previous record held by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole, which deservingly got him the Golden Boot for being the season's top goal-scorer.

