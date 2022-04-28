'100 per cent': Pochettino confident he and Mbappe will be at PSG next season

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) coach Mauricio Pochettino said on Thursday he was "100 percent" sure both he and star striker Kylian Mbappe would be at the club next season.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino has quashed talks of him and sensational striker Kylian Mbappe leaving the Ligue 1 champions this summer, adding that the pair will '100 per cent' be at the club next season. Also read: PSG star Mbappe's mom said 'no' to Chelsea in 2012; will Real Madrid face the same fate?

Following last week's title-winning 1-1 draw against Lens, rumours emerged that discord between the Argentine and the club's management exists. However, Pochettino, one of the leading candidates for taking over Manchester United's top role, told a press conference that he and the 23-year-old Frenchman would be at Parc des Princes next season.

Mbappe, whose contract runs out at the end of June, has been heavily linked with La Liga giants Real Madrid. Reports suggest that the striker's mother, Fayza Lamari, was in Doha last week, where the PSG owners offered a 150 million-pound new contract. Also read: Champions League dream + 150 mn euros: Will PSG's latest 'offer' lure Mbappe?

Ahead of PSG's clash against Strasbourg on Saturday, Pochettino stated that there have been no fresh talks about his future and that his relationship with the PSG hierarchy is "good".

"There haven't been any concrete talks beyond what is normal in terms of our plans with what we have been doing so far. We have a natural relationship, we communicate regarding different topics," the Argentine added.

"Of course, they change depending on the circumstances at the time but the relationship and the communication are good. We keep working hard, not just bearing in mind the present, but also with the responsibility in this job which is to think about the future, so that is what we are doing," Pochettino added.

"That [the fact me and Mbappe are staying] is how I feel today. That is what I can say to you today. I can't say anything else. That is how I feel right now. This is football, and we never know what might happen. But I have to answer the question based on how I feel today. And this is what I have done," the PSG boss concluded.

Earlier reports stated that legendary striker Lionel Messi would remain at PSG for at least another season, despite missing out on this year's Champions League trophy. Despite having the most formidable front three in football, i.e. Messi, Neymar and Mbappe, the Ligue 1 giants were knocked out of the last-16 stage by Real Madrid.

