Image Credit : @LFC/X

Who said Mohamed Salah has lost his pace? The whispers of the Egyptian King slowing down might just be exaggerated. According to fresh data emerging from the Champions League, the 33-year-old Liverpool forward is still among Europe’s fastest players — even outpacing Tottenham’s rapid Micky van de Ven, who once held the Premier League’s all-time speed record.

Salah’s top speed this season has been clocked at 34.3 km/h, enough to rank him joint-10th in UEFA’s latest list of the fastest players in the competition. Van de Ven, the Dutch speed demon famous for hitting 37.38 km/h in a Premier League game against Brentford, finds himself a notch below, at 34.2 km/h.

So, while Salah’s form in front of goal has wavered, the numbers prove there’s still fire — and frightening acceleration — in those legs.