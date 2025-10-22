Champions League's Fastest Footballers REVEALED: Salah's Spot Surprises, Openda Tops List
Mohamed Salah has silenced critics with new UEFA data showing he’s still among the fastest players in the Champions League — even quicker than Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven, who once held the Premier League’s top-speed record.
When the Pharaoh Outran the Flying Dutchman
Who said Mohamed Salah has lost his pace? The whispers of the Egyptian King slowing down might just be exaggerated. According to fresh data emerging from the Champions League, the 33-year-old Liverpool forward is still among Europe’s fastest players — even outpacing Tottenham’s rapid Micky van de Ven, who once held the Premier League’s all-time speed record.
Salah’s top speed this season has been clocked at 34.3 km/h, enough to rank him joint-10th in UEFA’s latest list of the fastest players in the competition. Van de Ven, the Dutch speed demon famous for hitting 37.38 km/h in a Premier League game against Brentford, finds himself a notch below, at 34.2 km/h.
So, while Salah’s form in front of goal has wavered, the numbers prove there’s still fire — and frightening acceleration — in those legs.
The Champions League’s Fastest: A New King Takes the Throne
Topping this season’s list is Lois Openda, the Belgian forward currently on loan at Juventus from RB Leipzig. The 25-year-old has been clocked at a blistering 36.2 km/h, putting him ahead of some truly elite company.
Openda, who’s been linked in the past with Manchester United, Liverpool, and Aston Villa, has built his reputation on pace and power. Ironically, he’s yet to score this campaign — but when it comes to pure speed, nobody in Europe’s premier competition can match him.
Hot on his heels is a familiar face — Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who at 36 continues to defy time. The Marseille striker recorded 35.8 km/h, showing that he’s still capable of burning defenders despite crossing football’s so-called twilight years.
Liverpool’s New Speedster Joins Salah
It’s not just Salah flying the flag for Liverpool. Jeremie Frimpong, the summer signing from Bayer Leverkusen, has exploded onto the scene — quite literally — with a top speed of 35.6 km/h, the third-fastest in the competition.
Frimpong’s form has been mixed, but his pace has added a new dimension to Liverpool’s attack. Between him and Salah, the Reds boast two of the top 15 fastest men in Europe — not bad for a side often accused of being in transition.
Chelsea’s Flying Winger and Spurs’ Surprise Package
Chelsea fans, too, have reason to smile. Their £54 million summer recruit Pedro Neto has slotted seamlessly into Enzo Maresca’s plans and ranks seventh overall with a speed of 34.9 km/h. The former Wolves winger recently impressed in the Premier League, scoring and assisting against Nottingham Forest — a performance that reportedly led to Ange Postecoglou’s sacking.
Meanwhile, Tottenham’s Djed Spence has quietly gone about making headlines of his own. The newly capped England international has clocked 34.5 km/h, earning the title of the fastest full-back across all Champions League clubs this season.
The Rest of the Lightning Club
PSG’s Nuno Mendes and Bradley Barcola, Atalanta’s Raoul Bellanova, and Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi also feature among the elite sprinters. Rounding off the list alongside Salah are Timothy Weah, Lloyd Kelly, and Mason Greenwood, all tied on 34.3 km/h.
Below them, Van de Ven and Villarreal’s Nicolas Pepe share the 14th spot — both marginally slower at 34.2 km/h.
Why Speed Still Matters (Even If You Barely Sprint)
Pace remains one of football’s most intoxicating weapons — the difference between beating an offside trap and being flagged, between making a recovery tackle or conceding a goal. But here’s the fascinating part: elite players actually sprint less than one per cent of their total game time.
For instance, by March last season, Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon led the Premier League for most time spent sprinting — yet that accounted for only 1.17 per cent of his total minutes. It’s a stat that underlines how explosive — and rare — those top-speed bursts really are.
Salah Proves the Critics Wrong
For Salah, this new ranking is more than a number — it’s a reminder that he’s not done yet. The Egyptian captain may not be scoring as freely, but he’s still capable of outrunning some of football’s youngest and fittest stars.
So next time someone says he’s slowing down, point them to the data. The numbers don’t lie — the Pharaoh still runs with fire.
Champions League’s Fastest Players 2025 (Top 15):
- Lois Openda (Juventus) – 36.2 km/h
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille) – 35.8 km/h
- Jeremie Frimpong (Liverpool) – 35.6 km/h
- Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund) – 35.4 km/h
- Raoul Bellanova (Atalanta) – 35.0 km/h
- Bradley Barcola (PSG) – 35.0 km/h
- Pedro Neto (Chelsea) – 34.9 km/h
- Djed Spence (Tottenham) – 34.5 km/h
- Nuno Mendes (PSG) – 34.4 km/h
- Timothy Weah (Marseille) – 34.3 km/h
- Lloyd Kelly (Juventus) – 34.3 km/h 1
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 34.3 km/h
- Mason Greenwood (Marseille) – 34.3 km/h
- Micky van de Ven (Tottenham) – 34.2 km/h
- Nicolas Pepe (Villarreal) – 34.2 km/h