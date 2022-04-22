Real Madrid turns down Mbappe's demands? Striker's family in Doha for talks with PSG owners

Several football fans are expecting Kylian Mbappe would complete a free transfer to the Bernabeu when his PSG contract expires this summer.

The Kylian Mbappe-Real Madrid saga seems to get murkier by the day, as reports now suggest that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star's excessive wage demands have been turned down by the La Liga giants, raising eyebrows over their deal for the 23-year-old sensation. Also read: Should Mbappe stay at PSG or move to Real Madrid? Pochettino gives honest view

The recent development comes even as a L'Equipe report stated the Frenchman's mother, Fayza Lamari, and his younger brother Ethan Mbappe, who is also a PSG signee, are in Doha for possible contract talks with the Ligue 1 leader's owners over Kylian's future.

Several football fans expected that the Frenchman would complete a free transfer to the Bernabeu when his PSG contract expires this summer. However, according to Guillem Ballague, Mbappe has asked for 100 million euros more than the salary that had already been agreed upon - a request that Real Madrid has reportedly turned down.

It is news that the Ligue 1 giants will be delighted to hear as it boosts PSG's hopes of holding on to their star forward. According to the L'Equipe report, discussions between Mbappe's camp and PSG appear to have accelerated in the last few weeks.

The Emir of Qatar has made retaining the World Cup winner his number one priority, not least with several months to go before the 2022 showpiece tournament begins in the Gulf state. The PSG management has been told to do whatever it takes to have him stay.

Regardless, executives in the Spanish capital remain confident that the 23-year-old will join Los Blancos despite the fact a pre-contract is yet to be finalised. According to RMC Sport, Mbappe's family is likely to be in Madrid next week for a meeting with Los Blancos' leaders over the striker's image rights in the event he decides to sign for Real Madrid this summer.

Ballague previously reported that the French side has offered to pay Mbappe 125 million pounds over two years in a bid to make him stay at the Parc des Princes. The forward has scored 33 goals and provided 22 assists in 41 appearances for Mauricio Pochettino's side this season.

