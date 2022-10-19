Can Barcelona win La Liga and Champions League this season? Andreas Iniesta gives ultimate response

Legendary Barcelona player Andreas Iniesta has given his verdict on whether the Catalan club stand a chance of winning this year's La Liga and Champions League. The Spaniard also shares insights on the club's future with the current breed of players and what they need to do to make it on the top.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Barcelona, one of the greatest clubs in world football, has recently struggled to find its footing and bring back those glory days of the Catalan club. However, since club legend Xavi Hernandez took over the reins at Camp Nou last year, fans have been hoping for the Spaniard to swish a magic wand and turn the tables around for the La Liga giants. And club legend Andreas Iniesta believes the Barca boss has what it takes to not let the club down without giving a fight. Also read: Revealed: Secret behind how Ballon d'Or 2022 winner Karim Benzema became Real Madrid legend

Image Credit: Getty Images

In an interview with One Football, Iniesta spoke at length about Barcelona's chances of winning the La Liga and Champions League this season. "Barcelona always has to be a candidate for that. I think the team with the signings, the players that joined, and the ones that were already there is a great team across the board. It's a complete team, very competitive, and from there, I believe that Xavi Hernandez, in that sense, is doing a magnificent job of trying to convey what he wants for the team and how to play. Whether to win or not is difficult, but I'm convinced they will be fighting for everything for sure.

Image Credit: Getty Images

When asked about the constant comparisons between him and Pedri, Iniesta highlighted that the Spanish sensation has great things in store for him at Barcelona. "Well, Pedri, it has to be Pedri. I think comparisons are never good. In my case, in my time I was also compared but what is clear is that Pedri is a player that I think is destined to mark an era. First of all, for the talent he has, and how he plays football, with how young he is and with the protagonism he already has, the same as Gavi as example, are players that for Barcelona and for the national team have to be key pieces," he told One Football. Also read: Fans go berserk after Ballon d'Or 2022 winner Karim Benzema says he 'will retire at Real Madrid'

Image Credit: Getty Images

Iniesta also shed light on what players at Barcelona need to do to restore its glory. "The more important thing is that, year after year, they grow and take on more responsibilities. Well, this is a long-distance race and at a club like Barca, you have to be better every day, every week, every month, every year, every season, and not lower that level. So that's what you have to try, keep learning from those around you and grow in your role," he concluded.

Image Credit: Getty Images