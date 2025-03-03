Barcelona, Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid - who will clinch La Liga title? Supercomputer predicts outcome

Barcelona reclaim top spot in a tight La Liga title race, with Atletico and Real Madrid close behind.

article_image1
Author
Sunita Iyer
Published: Mar 3, 2025, 12:36 PM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

The race for the La Liga title is shaping up to be a thrilling contest, with Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Real Madrid all vying for domestic glory. While Liverpool seem to be cruising towards the Premier League crown, the Spanish top flight is witnessing an intense battle between its three giants.

article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

Following the latest round of fixtures, Barcelona have reclaimed top spot after a dominant win over ten-man Real Sociedad on Sunday. The victory propelled them one point ahead of Atletico Madrid and three clear of reigning champions Real Madrid.

With momentum swinging their way, Opta's supercomputer now gives Barcelona a 47.76% chance of winning the title. The Catalan club currently sits on 57 points and is expected to accumulate another 26 before the season concludes.

article_image3

Image Credit: Getty Images

Atletico Madrid also had a successful weekend, securing a crucial win over fourth-placed Athletic Club. Julian Alvarez continued his stellar form by netting the decisive goal, keeping Diego Simeone’s men firmly in contention. With only two league defeats so far and boasting the best defensive record, Atletico have been given a 26.98% probability of lifting the trophy.

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

In contrast, Real Madrid endured a major setback after suffering a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Real Betis on Saturday. Former Los Blancos star Isco delivered the knockout blow, leaving Madrid third in the standings. Carlo Ancelotti’s side have managed just one win in their last five league outings, denting their title defense. Opta’s analysis now gives them a 25.22% chance of retaining the crown.

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

The upcoming fixtures could further shape the title race, with Atletico and Madrid set to clash in the Champions League last 16, a tie that may shift focus away from their league aspirations. Los Rojiblancos also face Barcelona in both La Liga and the Copa del Rey on either side of the March international break, adding more twists to an already gripping campaign.

article_image6

Image Credit: Getty Images

Beyond the top three, Athletic Club and Villarreal technically remain in the hunt, though their chances of pulling off an upset are slim, each given less than a 0.1% likelihood of winning the league. Villarreal, however, may see a marginal increase in their odds should they triumph against Espanyol on Monday night.

article_image7

Image Credit: Getty Images

With the margins so fine, every match from here on out carries immense weight. Barcelona might have the edge for now, but with two determined Madrid clubs chasing them down, the La Liga title race is far from decided.

